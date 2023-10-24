Fast Food That Is Safe To Eat When You’re With Child

words Al Woods

Fast food has become an integral part of our fast-paced lifestyle, offering convenience and saving time. However, when it comes to feeding our children, we often find ourselves pondering the health implications of this modern convenience. It’s important to understand that not all fast food is bad and there are options available that can be safe and nutritious for children. In this guide, we’re going to explore the landscape of fast food, focusing on the healthier alternatives that can be chosen when dining out or grabbing a meal on the go. We’ll delve into the nutritional content, and recommended portion sizes, and offer tips on making smarter choices for your little ones. Our goal is to arm parents with the knowledge they need to navigate the fast food terrain, ensuring their children’s nutritional needs are met without compromising on convenience.

Subway

Subway sandwiches are a great option as they’re made fresh and have a variety of healthy ingredients. Choose whole wheat bread, lean proteins like turkey or chicken, and load up on the veggies. Avoid high-fat dressings and opt for a light vinaigrette instead. With a variety of sandwich sizes to choose from, portion control is made easy. Additionally, Subway offers apple slices and yogurt as side options, making it easier for children to get their daily dose of fruits and dairy. Now, the best part is that whether you are craving hot dogs or bacon, Subway offers a variety of vegetarian options as well. This makes it easier for children with specific dietary restrictions or preferences to still enjoy fast food without compromising on their nutritional needs.

Chipotle

The build-your-own style of Chipotle allows you to control what goes into your meal. Opt for a bowl with brown rice, black beans, grilled chicken or steak, and plenty of vegetables. Skip the sour cream and cheese to keep it healthy. With this customizable approach, it’s easy to tailor meals for children with different taste preferences and dietary restrictions. Additionally, Chipotle offers options like guacamole and corn salsa that are high in healthy fats and fiber, making it a well-rounded meal option. For children who are a bit picky, you can even ask for a smaller portion of certain ingredients to ease them into trying new foods. However, be mindful of the sodium content in certain ingredients and try to limit the use of high-sodium sauces.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A’s Grilled Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap are both low in calories and high in protein. You can also choose from their variety of fruit cups and side salads to enhance the nutritional value of your meal. Skip the fried options and high-calorie sauces to keep it healthy for your children. If your child is a fan of chicken nuggets, opt for their grilled version instead of the classic breaded ones. Additionally, Chick-fil-A offers kid’s meal options that include apple sauce and milk as healthier side options. Many locations also offer a play area for children to enjoy after their meal, making it a great option for family dining. For a treat, you can also opt for their fruit cup or milkshake instead of high-calorie desserts.

Panera Bread

Known for its fresh ingredients, Panera offers a variety of soups, salads, and sandwiches that can be a healthy choice. Opt for their whole grain breads and low-fat dressings. Their kid’s menu also offers a variety of options, including turkey chili and grilled cheese, that can be paired with fruit or yogurt for a balanced meal. Additionally, Panera is known for its commitment to offering hormone-free chicken and antibiotic-free meats in their meals. This makes it a great option for parents who are conscious about the source of their food. For a healthier drink option, choose water or unsweetened tea instead of sugary sodas.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s Fresco menu offers items that are lower in fat and calories. Choose items like the Fresco Soft Taco with chicken or beef. You can also ask for a side of rice and beans for added fiber. Avoid fried options like the Crunchwrap Supreme and opt for the Grilled Chicken Burrito instead. If your child is a fan of nachos, choose their Nacho Bell Grande with chicken as a healthier option. However, be mindful of the sodium content in these items and try to limit their consumption of high-sodium sauces and toppings. Overall, Taco Bell can be a good option for a quick and convenient meal, but it’s important to make smart choices when ordering.

All in all, fast food doesn’t have to be completely off-limits for children. By making smarter choices and being aware of nutritional content, it’s possible to enjoy the convenience of fast food without compromising on their health. However, it’s important to remember that moderation is key and should not be a regular part of a child’s diet. Encourage them to eat a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains at home. When dining out, use this guide as a reference to make informed decisions that will benefit your child’s health in the long run. With a little knowledge and planning, fast food can still be a convenient option for families on the go.