Kaleidoscope Festival at the Ally Pally

On Saturday13th August Kaleidoscope festival is returning to Alexandra palace in London for a full day of entertainment as well as live music for the whole family. The line-up is perfect for a Summertime festival experience in the city of London.

Kaleidoscope has been running now for 5 Summers. It has become a staple in the festival calendar. Alexandra palace is the perfect venue. The festival is set in acres of parkland and access to the hidden corners of Alexandra palace.

Headlining for this year is the brilliant Ministry of sound classical. This 30-piece orchestra based in London reimagines some of the greatest dance hits of all time on a grand and beautiful scale. It will consist of ; The Chemical Brothers’ Hey Boy Hey Girl, Faithmless’ Insomnia, Fat boy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now and many more. This is sure to be fantastic for adults and children alike. This will take place on the hilltop stage which overlooks the beautiful park.

The Double Grammy Award-winning and five-time Brit award-nominated legends SOUL II SOUL will be joining them and will be featuring iconic classics. The Indie party starters The Go team will wow everyone with their joyful soul and spoken word sound. The poetic Antony Szmierek creates poetry you can dance to and the Huey Morgan of 6 music fame returns with a live band to stage performance.

The sound of Summer is continued through the likes of incredible artists such as Simon Amstell, Brian Blessed, Sophie Duker, Amir Shah, Chloe Petts, Hip hop karaoke and the worlds most blasphemous band Oh My God ! It’s the Church.

The family area has been curated specifically for children and parents and is like an interactive festival in itself. This year it will feature ; pop-up arts, circus and theatre, as well as the Bandstand Stage, featuring eclectic live musical treasures.

The incredible musical lineup and surroundings are sure to create a day to remember !