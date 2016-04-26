Keeping The Romance Alive Amidst The Pandemic

words Al Woods

The global pandemic caused people to adapt to a new way of living, or a new normal, which includes mostly staying at home. The reason behind this is to further mitigate contagion, especially now that there is no known vaccine or medication against the novel virus. Staying at home together for your partner can either be good for your relationship or otherwise.

To ensure the former, you need to exert an extra effort to keep the romance alive amidst this unfortunate situation. The tips below can certainly help you in doing so.

Do little gestures of love

One of the best things that you can do to keep the fire burning in your relationship is to make little gestures of love for each other. To be more appreciated and to ensure that your love is received the right way, make sure to get to know the love language of your partner. For instance, if their love language is acts of service, make them breakfast in bed or a cup of coffee in an afternoon that they are too busy to do it themselves.

Get physical

Another way to ensure that romance is present in your relationship is by getting physical. Take advantage of the time you have together and be more intimate. If you feel like you can offer more in the bed by enlarging your manhood with the use of a penis pump, then by all means, go ahead. The use of other equipment is very welcome as well, as long as you both feel comfortable with it. Kiss, hug, cuddle, make your love felt through your touch and you may actually see a positive side of staying home in this pandemic.

Plan superb stay-at-home date nights

Having the need to stay at home doesn’t mean that you can’t have superb date nights anymore. Sure, a movie night can count as a date, but you can spice it up by going all out. Decorate your living room to make it feel like a cinema and create a romantic ambiance by hanging out some string lights or lighting up scented candles. Prepare a festive dinner meal complete with wine before watching the movie, much like the date nights that you are used to before this crisis happened.

Talk

Finally, make sure to talk to each other. It doesn’t matter if it is a simple five minute conversation or a serious hour long one. The important thing is to make your presence felt and let your partner know that you are there for each other. Put down your phones or close your computers at the end of a tiring work at home day, and simply talk. Look at them in the eye while talking and pay full attention to each other. There will be lots for you to talk about, don’t worry.

Knowing your partner’s love language and making little gestures of love will go a long way in keeping the romance alive in your relationship. Getting physical and indulging in incredible date nights can definitely be of help too. Finally, make sure to talk to your partner and open lines of communication because this is one of the keys to ensuring that the spark remains between the both of you.