Top 5 Things You Should Know About ISO 27001

International Organization for Standardization, or ISO, is the largest developer of voluntary International Standards applicable worldwide. These standards are implemented by many countries all over the world, regulating everything from electrical power to children’s toys.

If a standard manages to achieve widespread applicability and maturity, ISO forms a group tasked with publishing an international standard.

ISO 27001 is one such standard. But what stands behind this set of seemingly random numbers and why is it so crucial to so many organizations worldwide? You’re about to find out in the article below.

What Is ISO 27001?

The original version of ISO 27001 has been developed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the UK. It was published in 1995 by the British Standards Institute under the name BS 7799.

In its current form, ISO 27001 is an international standard for information security management system (ISMS), applicable to all organizations, regardless of their size, type, or nature. Many of them want to become certified, as it boosts their reputation and enhances security. For more detailed information and assistance regarding the entire process, consider reaching out to the ISO 27001 consultancy.

Why Is It So Important?

ISO 27001 protects three aspects of information:

Confidentiality. This means that only authorized personnel can have access to sensitive information.

Availability. This one ensures that the authorized personnel can access information whenever it’s needed.

Integrity. It ensures that only authorized personnel can change the information in question.

These aspects are crucial to societies, businesses, and consumers. Receiving proof of compliance with international standards like ISO 27001 helps introduce effective security measures worldwide, encourage international trade, and ensure that products, services, systems, and organizations are safe, reliable, and environmentally-friendly. As for individual companies, ISO 27001 is the only auditable global standard that helps them meet requirements of other international laws and regulations, such as the EU GDPR. It also provides a definition of the requirements regarding ISMS.

How Does It Work?

As you might already know, ISO 27001 protects the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of many organizations worldwide. It operates based on the process of managing risks. This includes risk assessment and treatment, which means finding out what kind of issues may occur in regard to sensitive information, and their systematic treatment – this involves defining what should be done to prevent them from happening. Then, the process moves on to safeguard implementation.

What Are the Elements of ISO 27001?

ISO 27001 comprises a long annex of 14 security domains and 114 controls, as well as a number of short clauses. These clauses relate to, among other aspects:

Information security

High-level support

Stakeholders and the organizational context

Supporting an ISMS and making it operational

System’s performance revision

Risk assessment and risk treatment

Devising an approach for corrective and preventive actions.

The key domains include information security policies, access control, operations security, asset management, and compliance.

Finally, the 114 controls in ISO 27001 can be divided into various categories, including technical, organizational, legal, human, or physical. Depending on their type, they’re implemented differently. For example, legal controls are implemented by introducing new rules and requirements and ensuring compliance. On the other hand, physical controls are being introduced by the use of tools, equipment, or devices that physically interact with people and other objects (such as alarm systems, CCTV cameras, locks, etc.)

How to Get Certified?

Whenever an organization wants to be “ISO 27001 certified”, they need to invite an accredited certification body and let them perform the certification audit. If the audit is successful, the company receives the ISO 27001 certificate, which confirms that said company is fully compliant with this standard.

The certificate is valid for 3 years, during which the certification body is allowed to conduct further surveillance audits, evaluating whether the company follows regulations and procedures and whether it implements necessary improvements on time.

Individuals can also receive ISO 27001 certification. People can attend specific courses and then take exams, depending on their future roles in the company. For example, advanced practitioners and consultants can take the ISO 27001 Lead Implementer Course, while those who will perform internal audits should take the ISO 27001 Internal Auditor Course.

The Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a comprehensive security standard that’s recognizable worldwide, ISO 27001 is a good one to choose for certification. Developed by the largest organization for standardization in the world, it covers all aspects that can improve your security.

Without a doubt, it’s one of the best ways to ensure your company or organization operates according to one of the highest security standards. ISO 27001 can help your business become more reputable and build trust with your customers. This way, you can reach wider audiences, retain your existing customer base, keep sensitive information secure, and comply with other international safety requirements.