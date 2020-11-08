If You’re Always On The Move, How Can You Build A Business?

words Al Woods

If you’re always on the move, and you don’t like to stay in one place, your chances of setting up a business are still on the table. As a remote and well traveled worker, you’ve got all kinds of prospects on your plate – running your own website, or running a freelance business, for example – it’s just a matter of taking them up on their offer!

So, here are some of the things you’re going to have to do to build a business, if you’re someone who’s worried about their lack of a permanent physical location.

Look for People Like You

If you’re going to be running a business, even a remote one, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to manage it all alone. You’re going to need to hire some people to help manage all of your tasks – but you can’t just hire anyone here. You need to look for people like you within the talent pool.

People who like remote working, at the very least, should be on your list. You’re also going to need people with strong communication and time keeping skills, so be sure to keep your eye out for these buzzwords on CVs, and any practical examples of them.

Use Remote Contact Details

Then you’re going to need a way for people to contact you, that you’re always going to have access to. Now, using just your own phone number can be tricky here – you never know when you’re going to end up in a place with no service or no internet signal, and potential clients aren’t going to know about these issues either. You need a more physical location for this; it gives clients an expectation that you’ll get back to them as soon as possible, never mind where you actually are, and you’re not just failing to pick up the phone.

So look up a virtual or temporary address for postal mail that you could make good use of. Don’t worry, being always on the move doesn’t have to stop you from accessing an address like this – you can have your mail scanned and images sent straight to you, so you know who’s in contact and you never have to stop on your way.

Know Your Goals

And finally, you’re going to need to have some goals set out from the start, so you know where you’re going and when you’ve reached it. Otherwise, your remote working business will never get off of the ground!

And not just for you either, every single one of your employees needs to have a goal they have to reach, so you’re sure they’re on track too. Thankfully there are plenty of tracking apps out there for you all to make use of, and people can check in and save their progress whenever, so you don’t even have to be connected to the internet permanently either.

Being a remote worker means building a remote business; don’t be afraid of this company model!