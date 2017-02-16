How can a lawyer make use of the advances of technology?

words Al Woods

Technology is now being used everywhere, including workplaces. It is no exception in the industry of law. The law profession has embraced new technology. The development has enabled lawyers to be like the business industry by automating processes in a better way.

One of the enhancements is the availability of many created applications that help lawyers carry their operations in a smart and faster way. In short, the law profession has been digitized. This article aims to examine ways in which a lawyer can make use of the advances in technology.

Some of the methods include the following:

Access To Professional Info

Lawyers can easily access the help of experts in the industry. Having the right people to assist or mentor you is the dream of every new lawyer. In every firm, there is a need to invest in hiring a professional who can help take your business to the next level. From the internet, lawyers can now outsource services with ease. Many people advertise their skills on the internet. Firms have also created websites where you can easily find them. On these websites, there are details about the firm in concern. You can type what you need in the search bar section and quickly get the details.

Communication Management

The ability to secure reliable results for clients depends on effective communication. Communication skills in the legal market are changing with the development of technology. Clients have different preferences on the means of communication, and lawyers have to adapt to these new ways. Law firms are also implementing up-to-date channels of communication.

One way lawyers can exceed expectations by interacting with clients is through communicating in different time zones. It is now easy to pick conference calls from the comfort of their homes with fewer charges compared to old times. You only need a stable internet connection! The use of VOIP makes it easy for lawyers to keep track of calls. If you have never heard of VOIP, then start thinking of it as an easy way to make long-distance calls. VOIP is an abbreviation of Voice over Internet Protocol. This method involves taking audio calls through the internet.

Legal Calendar Software

If you are a lawyer looking forward to growing the performance practice of your law firm, legal calendar software will solve your problem. You could be running a small or large firm. The size does not matter because there is a lot to develop when it comes to law practices. According to experts from https://www.clio.com/practice-types/family-law-software/, there are different ways in which you can use legal calendar software. The software allows lawyers to work effectively, hence increasing profitability. The uses include;

Scheduling the firm’s activities

Connecting events to cases

Updating clients

Billing

Leveraging Analytics

Lawyers use cognitive analytics in automating routine processes in a law firm. Complex statements in legal documents get simplified into a context that is easily understood. Lawyers achieve this process through the use of artificial intelligence that analyzes contracts while automating the approval process. The development of artificial intelligence is one of the essential legal technologies. The use of analytics has directly impacted law firms by reducing contract reviews cost by a considerable percentage. This technique is significantly changing law firms as lawyers can minimize the time used to review contracts. Instead, lawyers can use this time to interact with clients. The other way lawyers can use analytics as advanced technology is by examining the language of the judge’s opinions.

E-Discovery

The last way in which lawyers can make use of technology advancement is automating e-discovery. We may not understand the time lawyers take to prepare cases. The job may look simple to an outsider. This belief is false! Lawyers spent more time preparing cases. For them to find pertinent evidence, they have to sift through documents for long hours. Fortunately, new technology has simplified the work. Everything is in digital form. Lawyers can get evidence via emails, database archives, or through mobile devices. The e-discovery software uses analytics in speeding the process. The added advantage of automating e-discovery is that streamlining the process is simplified because of the elimination of irrelevant documents.

New development in technology is transforming the law industry. Lawyers and law firms are now embracing the changes. You need to have the right technology to adapt to this development. Partnering with professionals in technology will give you access to all the necessary technological tools. You can smoothly run advanced applications while protecting sensitive data. With all the relevant tools in place, lawyers will work more effectively.