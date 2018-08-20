Tips for Making Your Workplace More Ergonomic

words Al Woods

Ergonomics and the right office design are essential factors that you should embrace to prevent work-related injuries and improve workplace productivity.

Studies have shown that there has been an increase in musculoskeletal disorders due to work-related issues; therefore, there is a need to improve the workstation setup. The following are tips that could make the workplace more ergonomic and help improve workers’ productivity.

1. Have the Right Posture

The right posture is critical in boosting workplace performance. Always ensure that you have a neutral stance since this is the correct spine alignment. Avoid hunching, slumping, or slouching but instead, have a straight posture and place your feet on the footrest or the floor. Home office appliance experts at https://marvable.com/office-furniture/office-chairs would advise on investing in ergonomic seats that support the right position. Sample a few office seats such as the Ergotune, Arc, Folda, Taskr, among others when picking a chair, then buy one that properly aligns the spine. Besides, there are wearable gadgets that will inform you when you are poorly sited and advise you to sit upright.

2. Identify Work Challenges

Offices face different ergonomics challenges, and as such, you should optimize the workplace setup by identifying all the issues affecting the work station. Also, identify the factors that cause injuries in the configuration and identify strategies to fix the problems. Enquire from employees the issues that they need to be fixed at the workplace.

3. Try Aligning the Armrest

Try supporting the weight exerted on your arms to prevent straining your neck, arm, and shoulder muscles. Place the keyboard in front of you such that you are comfortable when typing. This way, you get to keep your wrists in a straight posture. New seats have an adjustable armrest that could support your arms weight; have breaks in between typing to relieve some of the pressure.

4. Have the right Seats

If you spend most of your time sitting, you might need an ergonomic chair with settings for various postures. The appropriate ergonomic chair has lumbar support, armrest, adjustable height, and depth settings. Try using a footrest if your feet fail to reach the floor.

5. Protect Your Eyes

Most workers tend to complain about eye strain since they spend most of their time looking at monitors. To resolve the eye strain issue, adjust the screens such that they are at par with the eyes when one sits on the chair. Ensure that the screens are never inclined, and if there is an office window, place the monitor perpendicular to minimize the glare effect. Consider replacing screens that flicker or those with reduced resolution.

6. Have a Standing Desk

Standing desks are essential in creating an ergonomically friendly work environment. Keep in mind that standing for a long duration can cause pains and headaches; therefore, consider alternating between standing and sitting. The standing desk can result in foot pain and ensure that you have the right shoes to reduce fatigue and prevent pain. Consider sampling a few of the different shoe brands in the market then identify the most comfortable one.

7. Have Breaks

Despite the ergonomic friendly workplace setup, work-related stress could result in muscle strain. The pressure you face as you struggle to beat deadlines might force you to skip breaks. Sitting for long periods, even with the right posture and ergonomics, can also stress your body. Consider taking breaks and stretching to reduce work-related MSDs and improve productivity.

8. Take Note of Issues that Cause Pain

It’s essential to monitor your daily routine and take measures to prevent work-related issues. Track the ongoing symptoms such as shoulder soreness, stiffness, or backache. Take notes whenever you observe the symptoms and identify the patterns in your routine that contribute to the pain.

9. Try Ergonomic Hazard Evaluation

Take an OSG course that will help you understand underlying risk factors and ergonomic principles, help in application and evaluation of ergonomic concerns, and aid in the assessment and brainstorming of risk mitigation techniques.

10. Make Good use of the computer

You will also need to position your computer at the same level as you. The mouse and keyboard should be appropriately positioned such that your wrists remain straight. When typing, place the document in a holder such that you have a straight posture. Place all essential tools such as the phone, pencil, pen, and stapler within reach such that you never strain your muscles. Consider using a headset if you take too many calls instead of cradling the phone on your shoulders.

Always ensure that you are updated on ergonomics to increase productivity and reduce work-related injury. By using the right office equipment, and taking regular breaks, a company will reduce compensation claims and lower the healthcare costs. Consider embracing the above tips to improve employees’ productivity.