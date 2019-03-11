Top 5 ways to master your home renovation

words Al Woods

Spending on home renovations amongst millennials and first-time homeowners is on the rise. But while there’s certainly a draw to making a space your own or giving it a fresh look, know that home renovations are stressful. Keep reading to learn the top five tips to help you master your home renovation.

1. Plan Each Room in Advance

Trying to style multiple rooms at once can be overwhelming, especially if you’re figuring out your vision for each space as you go. To make your whole home renovation feel more manageable, it’s best to start with a plan.

Brainstorm ideas for how you’d like each room to look. You might get detailed with exact layouts and ideas for the types of furniture or decorations you like. Or, keep your plans more loose by creating a vision board for each room. Either way, once your project is underway, this will make it easier to shop for items for multiple rooms without getting confused or overwhelmed.

2. When in Doubt, Go Classic

When you’re remodeling a single focal-point space like your bedroom or living room, it’s a great chance to take advantage of that bold, trendy style you’re loving right now. However, when you’re remodeling your entire house or even just multiple rooms at once, it’s better to reign it in and stick to classic or neutral styles.

Remodeling your bedroom or living room with that bold, trendy style will likely mean remodeling it again within just a few short years. This may be fine if you’re only dealing with a single room. But if you have to remodel your entire home again, it’s not only stressful but also another big expense. In fact, the No. 1 reason why homeowners choose to remodel their home is that they want a new look. Make sure yours is one that you’ll be happy with for a while.

3. Avoid Specialty Stores

Specialized stores that offer furniture for just one particular room or fitting one style may seem convenient, but only if you’re remodeling just one room.

When it comes to a total home makeover, opt for stores with inventory available for every room in your home and options for every style. This means not having to go from store to store to get everything you need. It’s also a great way to save money compared to shopping at specialized designer stores.

4. Start with the Basics

There are a lot of expenses that go into remodeling even just a single room. From paint and new flooring to furniture, curtains, wall decorations and throw pillows, you’ll be making plenty of purchases before you’re done.

If you’re remodeling on a budget, and especially if you’re remodeling your entire home on a budget, it may not be possible to buy everything you want all at once. Rather than skimping on less expensive items, start with the basics. Finish your floors and painting, and then fill your room with the furniture it needs in order to be functional. You can then wait and add those accessories and finishing touches over time, thereby spreading out the costs.

5. Shop for Sales

Another great way to stay on-budget is to shop for sales and look for clearance items. This is a great way to get high-quality, beautiful pieces and save loads of money.

If you’re shopping for clearance and sale items, you’ll need to follow the previous tip about keeping things classic. With fewer options to choose from, it’ll be easier to find affordable items to fit a more neutral color scheme than a bold one.

Mastering Your Home Renovation

Renovating your entire home doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With a little pre-planning, some smart shopping and a classic style, you can tackle your remodel like a pro!