Most Ridiculous Diets That People Actually Try and the Reality Behind Them

words Al Woods

Everybody wants to lose weight but don’t want to put in the necessary work to achieve their weight loss goals. So what do they do? They turn to fad diets, also known as crash diets.

A fad diet is a drastic approach to weight loss in hopes of losing weight within a matter of days or weeks.

So what’s the number-one drawback of these fad diets?

They don’t work

Sure, the friend of the sister, of a girl in your office tried one of those diets and she lost 10 pounds in a week but that doesn’t mean that the diet will work for you, nor does it prove that the diet is safe. According to Reader’s Digest, fad diets can cause severe dehydration, fatigue, serious digestive issues, and malnutrition.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to lose weight, you’re going to have to completely rethink your diet and put in the work. And by putting in the work, that’s going to require exercising regularly, eating well-balanced meals, and incorporating juice cleanses for gut health. These changes aren’t as traumatic as people like to make them out to be, either… You just have to set realistic goals for yourself.

The key is to ease your way into your weight loss journey because it is indeed a lifestyle change and not something that can be accomplished within a few days. But, the reality is that people want to drop those pounds as fast as it was to gain them, and that’s just not realistic. However, despite its history of damage to your health, people still give in to the fads. Here are some of the most ridiculous diets that people actually go through with.

The “Baby Food” Diet

On the baby food diet, you’re supposed to eat 16 jars of baby food each day in place of regular food. If anything, you can eat one regular meal while on this diet. The theory is that because baby food is minimally processed, there’s a calorie deficit and it will help you to drop the pounds you’ve been desperately trying to get rid of.

Unfortunately, this diet is ridiculous and it’s a “lose weight quick” gimmick. If you were to ask all the fit people you know how they lost their weight, there’s a high chance that they’re not going to say they lost it by eating a ton of baby food… *insert eye roll.

The “Plug Your Nose While You Eat” Diet

On this particular diet, the objective is to plug or cover your nose while you eat so you can’t smell what you’re eating. True enough, your sense of smell does drive your appetite and the amount of food you consume, but who’s actually going to sit down and do that for every meal? The goal is to blind your sense of taste so that you can truly focus on your appetite and stop eating when you’re truly full.

Unfortunately, this diet is also ridiculous and should never be approached, ever.

The “Prayer” Diet

On the prayer diet, you’re supposed to pray every day that you lose weight. While praying that you lose weight every day won’t do any harm, if anything, maybe it’ll strengthen your spiritual relationship. But the idea is that by praying, you’ll subconsciously make healthier food choices. Again, there is no harm in this, but most people know that “faith without work is dead.” You’re going to have to do a little more than this.

The “Cotton Ball/Tissue Paper” Diet

If you thought the previous diets were outrageous, get ready to have your socks knocked off with the cotton ball/tissue paper diet. With this diet, you’re supposed to soak five cotton balls or tissue paper that amounts to five cotton balls in orange juice or a juice of your choice, and eat it. The idea is for it to fill your stomach without gaining any calories.

Not only is this ridiculous but it’s dangerous! And the fact that people have actually done it is what’s mind-boggling! You don’t have to be a gastroenterologist to know that this is dangerous and can cause serious damage to your vital organs. DO NOT TRY THIS DIET!!!

While these diets are real, and people have actually tried them, they are not safe. Regardless of your weight or where you are on your weight loss journey, approaching weight loss the safe way is what’s most important. A well-balanced diet and adequate exercise is what’s going to help you reach your weight loss goals.