7 Must-Do Activities in London’s Leicester Square

words Al Woods

The Heart of Entertainment: From Comedy Clubs to Red-Carpet Premieres

London’s Leicester Square is a vibrant and iconic destination with energy and excitement. Located in the heart of the West End, this bustling square is a hub of entertainment, culture, and nightlife. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, Leicester Square offers many must-do activities that cater to all tastes and preferences. But what should you do on a night out in Leicester Square? Let’s explore seven experiences that will make your visit to Leicester Square memorable.

Catch a Show at One of the West End Theatres

Leicester Square is synonymous with world-class theatre and is the perfect place to catch a West End show. The square is surrounded by renowned theatres such as the Wyndham’s Theatre, the Garrick Theatre, and the Harold Pinter Theatre, where you can enjoy everything from timeless classics to cutting-edge dramas. Booking a ticket to a West End production promises a night of culture and entertainment you will remember.

Discover Movie Magic at Odeon Leicester Square

Odeon Leicester Square is often dubbed the “home of premiere cinema” and hosts countless red-carpet events and film premieres. If you’re a movie enthusiast, visiting this iconic cinema is a must. Situated at the heart of Leicester Square, Odeon offers state-of-the-art technology and screens some of the most highly anticipated films, providing a cinematic experience like no other.

Indulge in World Cuisine at Leicester Square Kitchen

Leicester Square Kitchen is a culinary gem for foodies that fuses Mexican and Peruvian flavours. This upscale restaurant offers a delectable selection of dishes prepared with precision and creativity. From ceviche to sushi rolls, you’ll embark on a gastronomic journey that tantalises your taste buds. The stylish ambience adds to the dining experience, making it a perfect spot for a romantic meal or special occasion.

Explore the Heart of London’s Nightlife

Leicester Square is a hotspot for nightlife enthusiasts, offering a variety of bars, clubs, and lounges where you can dance the night away. Iconic venues like Café de Paris, The Ruby Blue, and Piccadilly Institute cater to diverse tastes and musical preferences. Whether you prefer electronic beats, live bands, or classic cocktails, Leicester Square’s nightlife has something for everyone.

Experience the Magic of M&M’s World

M&M’s World is a vibrant and colourful haven for candy lovers of all ages. This store has four floors packed with M&M’s merchandise, including personalised candies, clothing, and accessories. You can even create your own custom mix of M&M’s from a vast selection of colours and flavours. It’s a whimsical and delightful place to explore, and you might leave with a bag of your favourite M&M’s.

Enjoy Live Comedy

One of Leicester Square’s hidden treasures is comedy. Visiting a comedy club in Leicester Square allows you to see an up-and-coming or established act. You may even see a national or worldwide touring comedian. Leicester Square comedy clubs offer an intimate atmosphere, with comedians doing a variety of stand-up routines, from improv to observational humour.

Stroll Through Leicester Square Gardens

Amidst the bustling urban environment of Leicester Square, you’ll find a tranquil oasis in the form of Leicester Square Gardens. This beautifully landscaped park offers a serene retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle. Take a leisurely stroll, sit on a bench, or enjoy a picnic in the lush greenery. The gardens provide a peaceful and scenic escape right in the heart of London.

Leicester Square’s Eclectic Charm

Leicester Square is more than just a bustling entertainment district; it’s a microcosm of London’s vibrant cultural tapestry. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a food lover, a film buff, or simply seeking a night of laughter, Leicester Square offers an array of experiences that cater to diverse interests. So, the next time you find yourself in London, explore the heart of entertainment in Leicester Square, where the magic of theatre, film, and laughter collide to create unforgettable memories.