Top 10 Netflix Shows That Will Inspire You to Get Things Done This Lockdown

words Alexa Wang

No matter what kind of state the world is in, we’ll always have the wonderful world of Netflix to provide us with some comfort. Now, despite what you may think of the streaming service’s selection, you’ve got to admit there is a range of shows on there that can cater to our every mood.

Feel sad and in need of a good laugh? Friends will always be there for you. Feel like having your brain melted? Stick Keeping Up With The Kardashians on! Want some inspiration to get things done? Check out these shows.

1. Dream Home Makeover

First on the list, we have Dream Home Makeover. Even though the title pretty much gives it all away, we’ll still give you a brief synopsis of the show. In this American reality series, couple Shea and Syd McGee, owners of Studio McGee, help to make the interior dreams of families across America come true. Each project they undertake is bespoke to their client’s individual wants and needs, so expect to see a grand unveiling of the perfect house at the end of every episode!

2. Get Organised with The Home Edit

You may have already organised your entire home during the first lockdown, but if you’re in need of some more cleaning inspiration, check out Get Organised with The Home Edit. In this series, organisers Clear Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit help to get people’s lives back on track by tackling their messiest of clutter.

Seeing as spring cleaning season is on its way, you may find yourself feeling inspired by what you see on this show. That being said, why not take your organisation game to the next level by investing in foam sheets for tool boxes to store away any DIY bits and bobs you may have lying around the house.

3. Amazing Interiors

Here’s a show that proves just how deceiving looks can be. Amazing Interiors is all about homes that may look normal on the outside, but are actually made up of the most jaw-dropping spaces on the inside. When you watch this series, you’ll find that each home has a story – you’ll even come across one owner who turned his home into an indoor circus. Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it?

4. Stay Here

In this series, we see designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer provide guidance to property owners who want to rent out their property to holidaymakers. With the help of the pair, we see homeowners presenting some of the most unique, show-stopping properties to clients. After watching this series, you may even feel inspired to build your own personal waterfront retreat in your home!

5. Interior Design Masters

Calling all interior lovers and fans of The Apprentice! If you haven’t already watched Interior Design Masters, we urge you to do so. In this British reality show, we see interior designers competing against each other to get their hands on a prestigious design contract with a top commercial client. Sounds intense, but the show really is packed with all the laughs – even Alan Carr makes an appearance on it!

6. Tiny House Nation

Currently don’t have plans to renovate your home? This may all change after you watch Tiny House Nation. In this binge-worthy series, we see host John Weisbarth and renovation expert Zack Giffin redesigning the smallest of homes to make the interior dreams of the families living in them come true. This is a show that really proves that bigger isn’t always better!

7. Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

You may have already come across this one. At the centre of this popular series is the lovely Marie Kondo, who is globally known as the cleaning expert who “loves mess”. On the show, we see her help to transform the homes and lives of her clients by targeting the big elephant in the room – clutter. In engaging with these projects, Marie teaches people about the art of letting go and finding joy in reclaiming space – valuable life lessons, really!

8. Queer Eye

If you’re in search of the ultimate feel-good show that will inspire you to do good, flick an episode of Queer Eye on. The series revolves around a group of friends, known as the “Fab Five”, who help to better the lives of people who have lost touch with themselves. Each individual on the team is in charge of transforming a specific factor of a person’s life; whether this is their beauty habits, relationship with food, or their home.

9. Cabins in the Wild

We do love a bit of fierce competition, don’t we? Cabins in the Wild follows a contest where eight teams across the UK are tasked with designing and building cabins that are centred around a specific theme. The end of every episode sees the unveiling of two cabins, where one is crowned to be the winner and is advanced into the final.

10. Instant Hotel

Last but not least on the list, we have Instant Hotel. In this Australian series, teams of homeowners stay overnight in each other’s properties and rate their experiences. Ultimately, the rental that receives the highest rating gets the title of being the best Instant Hotel. Think of this show as being like Come Dine With Me… but for hotels!

And there you have it! Ten Netflix shows that will inspire you to get things done this lockdown. While these shows may not inspire you to go build a new home from scratch, we hope that they still motivate you to get involved with DIY and organisational tasks around the house. After all, we all need to find new ways of staying sane, especially due to being in a third lockdown!