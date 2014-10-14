UNDO Divergent Film Awards 2019

After a fantastic first edition, with hundreds of great submissions and amazing runner-ups and Winners, UNDO Divergent Film Awards is back in the Historic Capitol Theatre, in Boston, for a second edition, this September.

For this second edition they’ve stepped up the game and the prizes will be Killer! Besides our beautiful statuette, a screening at World Film Fair and other prizes and awards, iPitch.TV has joined them and will offer Memberships to all of their category winners!

UNDO Divergent Film Awards is a bit different to the usual films awards or festivals. They celebrate film that is anything but straight down the line. We’ve become media sponsors for UNDO for a second year.







They put a call out for Dreamers, Misfits, Visionaries and Rebels. They want to spark the artistic and creative realm of film-making and discover the new films with true significance, passion and vanguard.

They promote films through relevant Media and networks and within the International film community. They foster their Official Selection and celebrate it as part of their History. UNDO is a synergistic open field with an online network connecting all creative minds, worldwide. The Awards ceremony is THE event to socialize, gather and make new contacts.

The annual Undo Film Awards will be a privileged space for Alternative Cinema and the independent film industry. Apply and get your work exposed to other creative minds, press and industry players. Have fun discovering other artists and network throughout the event. They cover both short and feature films and award the year’s best at most criterion categories.

The festival divides its sections within the criterion categories: Horror & Supernatural, Thriller & Film Noir, Documentary, Dark comedy, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Surreal & Avantgarde, Indie and Animation. The Finalists and Official Selection will be promoted through relevant Media and networks and within the International film community.

To celebrate our Media Partnership with UNDO Film FreeWay submitters may insert the code "FLUXcandy" and will have a 50% discount to submit their movie. (limited to the first 50 entries): https://filmfreeway.com/UNDODivergentFilmAwards

Due to the partnership with Flux, UNDO is offering a free waiver for FilmFreeway, so that Flux can offer their readers a chance to submit their movies for free (limited to 50 submissions).

The code is: fluxFREE2019 – https://filmfreeway.com/UNDODivergentFilmAwards

