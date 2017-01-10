PC was born to solve problems and create slideshows

words Alexa Wang

Do you like to be creative but lack a new platform to materialize your ideas? Do you want to learn a new skill and show everyone your artistic talents? Or maybe you are looking for a program to take presentations to the next level?

You are on the right page: this article will show you how to achieve your goals in the best and most efficient way. SmartSHOW 3D is a photo slideshow maker for a PC, which will give you plenty of options to express yourself.

Make Slideshows For Any Occasion

Whether you want to compile your vacation photos in one video or are looking for a new and original way to congratulate your friend on his birthday, or you would like to capture the first years of your newborn in one slideshow, you will find all you need in this program. If you are looking for software to make a presentation for work or studies, it will also suit your purpose. You can choose from an extensive library of templates, animation and transition options, various effects, including 3D text effects.

Discover Endless Options

The slideshow maker for PC has a simple and intuitive interface, allowing you to learn it in no time and quickly and effortlessly create a slideshow for your purpose. If you are looking for a quick and painless way to create a video, the built-in templates “Slideshow in five minutes” are here for you. At the same time, the program gives you endless possibilities to express your creativity: design your own slideshow using various animations, effects, cliparts, and photo editing tools.

Brief Instruction

Here you will find a small guide on how to make a slideshow on PC.

Start by selecting photos and placing them in the storyline.

Take advantage of over 350 animation and transition effects.

Add some text to the slideshow: 3D, animated or glowing

Pick a tune from a huge collection of 200+ royalty-free songs.

Convert the slideshow into any popular video format or share it on social media.

Get praised.

Bonus: Small Tips To Benefit From The Slideshow Making Software For PC

Don’t make your slideshow too long – best, if it would be as an average song.

If you are making your slideshow for children, check out the collection of cliparts: animals, cars, sport, and many more.

If you are creating a birthday slideshow, you can record your own voice singing the happy birthday song to make your present more personable.

Use the built-in photo editor to make small changes like adding more color, adjusting contrast and saturation or cropping.

To make your birthday video even more special, burn it to a DVD, wrap it up and give as a present.

SmartSHOW 3D is a perfect tool to fulfill any of your ideas, whether they are personal, or business-related. Take your best idea, use the instruction above, consider the small tips and let your creativity flow with slideshow app for PC.