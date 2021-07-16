How to prepare for a trip to the USA

words Al Woods

Whether it is your first time or an avid traveler, planning a trip to the USA can be a hassle. There are so many things to put in mind, and if you are not careful, you might miss out on the important ones.

For this reason, you need to take the time and plan out your trip in advance. Having a checklist will help to note down the important bits and ensure you do not forget. Here are some of the things you need to do when you plan for your trip.

Book your flight

Before you get started on anything else, you must book your flight to determine so many things. Go online and check the flights available and when they will be leaving. To ensure you save up on money, do this beforehand, as it will give you time to weigh on which flight is affordable. Once you book a flight, you can always check in before getting to the airport to avoid all the hassle of most airports.

Cross-check your documents

You might have kept your passport away for a while now only to realize that it has expired, and that can put a damper on your trip. It is vital that you take the time and look through your documents, especially your passport and find out if it is up to date. Doing this ensures your trip is not cut short on the day you were meant to travel.

Have a visa

One of the things you need to remember is you cannot enter the USA without a valid visa. Customs checks at the airport are very strict on this bit. If you do not have a visa, then you can find out if your county is legible for an ESTA and apply for it herehttps://www.estaform.org/application. Do all this beforehand because the ESTA application needs to be processed, and you will need money for it. Without either of these two, you will be turned back at the border.

Know what the luggage rules are

The TSA has so many rules on luggage weight and inspection, and you should familiarize yourself with these rules. Although it does not happen often, there are times when the TSA will open your luggage and check it. They usually leave you a note to show that they checked through your luggage. If your lock is hard to open, then chances are they will break it. To avoid such issues, then ensure you get a TSA-approved lock that they can easily open. To avoid incurring extra charges, it is also vital that you only carry the required luggage weight as you travel.

Traveling can seem stressful even when it is not. The only way you can ensure you avoid all the stress is to be prepared before your traveling date. It will give you peace of mind on the day of traveling since you know you have everything you need to make the trip.