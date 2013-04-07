How to pull off one piece swimwear

words Alexa Wang

The most anticipated season is finally in and you’re probably overwhelmed by the different ways or strategies you should use to rock a bathing suit. Since it’s do-or-die, you need to consider all your options. Bikinis are the most popular go-to when it comes to bathing suits, but this season is getting all fired up about one-pieces.

This is even better than bikinis because we don’t have to worry about baby belly fat. But in whichever swimsuit you choose, you may stress out about how your body looks; swimsuit season should be all about enjoying your time in the sun, swimming, and de-stressing away from our daily life stresses. So let’s go over a couple of pointers that will help you pull off a one-piece with full confidence.

Consider Waxing

If you’re going for an all-natural look, you may simply ignore this part. But if you’re interested in silky-smooth skin and look, then this is for you. One-piece suits are infamous for their crotch setup. Bikinis may show a little crotch, but when you’re wearing one piece swimwear you need to be extra attentive. Waxing is the perfect way to handle this situation if you know the area would be openly displayed. You can always go for the easy option and just shave, but waxing guarantees the silky-smooth effect.

Look for Comfort

We’ve mentioned already that one-pieces can show more than you ask for in some situations. While this is quite attractive, it could also make you feel uncomfortable if you’re not in control of the situation. A one-piece swimsuit, worth hundreds of dollars is useless if you find yourself readjusting your suit down there every couple of minutes. You need to make sure that you’re not just covering what you’d like to cover from prying eyes, but also trying to get as little sand as possible in there. Sand and public indecency are basically your enemies.

Don’t Use it to Cover Up

A lot of people fall into the mistake of thinking that a one-piece swimsuit can magically cover up whatever they’d like to cover. Sometimes they can expose more of what you thought you’re trying to hide. If you have a problem with the upper section constantly sliding in your swimsuits, then it’s time to consider another one-pieces that can provide enough support. Your midsection can be complemented by the untrimmed fabric on the sides. Try to find the best fabric that provides enough coverage while complimenting your body.

Go for Sexy

As long as you have comfort as a priority, don’t compromise sexiness. One of the best ways to glow is by choosing your prints accordingly. While minimal prints may look good on some people, a leopard print may look better on others. If you’re feeling confident, consider going with cuts that could almost get you public indecency fine and yet don’t.

Those who think one-piece swimsuits are old-fashioned are probably not the fashion-gurus they think they are. The amount of variety that could be provided by a one-piece swimsuit can easily trump any bikini out there. The secret is to know your body well and how it can be complemented by colors and cuts.