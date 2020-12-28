The Real Cost of Laser Hair Removal

words Alexa Wang

Unwanted hair on the body is one of the most difficult things to deal with when it comes to self-care. It does not matter if you are using a pair of tweezers to pluck them out one by one or going for the good old waxing solution.

Each of these things has their problems and some limitations as well. This can be a big problem for anyone who wants to show off their body in a sexy outfit. No one wants to see your pubic hair peeking from under your panties when you are around other people.

The Solution

The most popular alternative that a lot of people are going for in recent years is laser hair removal. This procedure is the perfect solution as it deals with the root cause, quite literally. Laser hair removal uses powerful laser beams to disable hair follicles, the part that is responsible for the regrowth of your hair. Perhaps the most appealing part of this process is the sheer amount of time that you end up saving by opting for this solution instead of doing a wax job every single week for the rest of your lives. Of course, there is more to that as well and the benefits you can get are also listed below.

Benefits of Laser Hair Removal

As it happens, there are quite a few benefits that you can get from getting laser hair removal, most of which directly rival the waxing or shaving process.

– Lowest pain: When compared to other types of hair removal processes, the amount of pain you get to experience is quite low. In fact, most people do not feel anything at all. Even if you do have a lower tolerance for pain, the person performing the treatment can apply the anesthetic gel to make the pinching pain go away completely.

– Avoid ingrowth: improper hair removal, which is quite common in waxing, can lead to hair ingrowth. Not only does it look ugly, but it is also a big pain to deal with, quite literally. Laser hair removal attacks the follicle which removes the worry of improper hair growth completely.

– No real side-effects: One of the biggest concerns with this treatment is the possibility of getting any side effects. The good news is that it is an extremely sterile process and the only real effect that one may see is temporary redness which goes away quite quickly.

– Effective: Instead of cutting the hair, this process takes out the growth process itself which is extremely effective in making sure you do not see regrowth for a long time.

Process Cost

There are several factors that need to be considered when estimating the cost of the process. Here are a few things that most places consider when quoting the cost of laser hair removal for you.

– Size of area: The longer the machine runs and the longer it takes, the more it will cost you. It is that simple.

– Session count: Every person has a different rate of effectiveness in the treatment so the number of times they may need to go back for a session may vary.

– Skin and hair color: Yes, it may sound a bit weird, but the laser is actually sensitive to skin and hair color.

– Area of residence: Every place has its own cost of living and that also seems to have an impact on the price of your laser treatment.

Final Words

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the average cost of a single session in the United States is $429. This could vary a lot depending on the factors above and you can check with your local treatment center to figure out what you will be paying for your treatment.