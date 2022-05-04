How To Remove Sticker Residue From Glass

words Al Woods

Parents aren’t the only group of people who find removing adhesive residue from stickers an arduous task. Many others often wonder how hard it is to successfully remove sticker residue from the glass without a trace. You can get the adhesive residue off your glass without damaging the glass, and in this article, we show exactly how to go about it.

Preparing Glass For Sticker Removal

Be it the standard stickers we all know or personalised stickers belonging to specific companies and brands. You’ll need to prepare your glass surface properly if you want to remove the stickers completely. The aim of preparing the glass is to help loosen the adhesive bond of the stickers.

The best way to do this is by soaking the glass or the affected area in hot, soapy water. If the glass can be submerged, place it in warm water and dish liquid. If not, place a damp cloth on the affected area for over 30 minutes. You can peel the sticker with steel wool, a plastic scraper, or a razor blade after the set time. Be gentle and try to remove as much of the sticker as possible.

Removing Sticker Residue With Cooking Oil

A common way to remove adhesive residue from glass is via cooking oil, even though it is sometimes considered unconventional. Some of the best oils you can use include canola oil, cooking oil, olive oil, baby oil, and vegetable oil. Oil is a great option because oil contains fatty elements that soften the residue quickly.

Choose any oil of your choice and coat the sticker residue with a thick layer, leaving it on for over 12 hours. Rinse the area after the set time with hot soapy water, scraping away any little residue leftover with a razor blade.

Removing Sticker Residue With Alcohol

One of life’s greatest gifts is alcohol, and no, not only for drinking. Alcohol is a great element used to get any sticker residue off glass. The chemical elements in alcohol go the extra mile to loosen all sticky residue, making it easier to remove without damaging your glass surfaces.

After your glass has been soaked, prepare it for the process, pour rubbing alcohol on a cotton ball, and place the soaked cotton onto the affected area. For about five minutes, work the alcohol into the glass, after which you can use a plastic scraper to remove any remaining stickiness from your glass.

Using White Vinegar To Remove Sticker Residue

Every household uses white vinegar for a lot of things. From cleaning items with grease, white vinegar has become a household saviour for many, and for a good reason. If you want to use white vinegar to remove sticker residue, you’ll need two cups of white vinegar, two cups of warm water, and two tablespoons of hand sanitiser.

Mix all these in a large bowl, and using a sponge, scrub the mixture onto your glass surface. Please leave it to sit for about five minutes, after which you can use a razor or scraper to take off the residue with ease. For added efficiency, soak the sticker beforehand with hand sanitiser.

Final Notes

While sticker residue can become quite the nuisance, the foolproof tips in this guide should help you to remove even the stickiest of stains. However, to prevent these issues from occurring in the future, consider buying high-quality stickers from brands like Bizay. Bizay’s personalised stickers are cheap to purchase and won’t leave pesky marks behind!