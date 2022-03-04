Is Now The Right Time To Make A Career Change?

words Al Woods

Are you considering making a shift in your professional life? You are not alone in your feelings. The average person will change careers between five and seven times during their working life.

Because of the changing nature of employment, it may be more practical for you to make a career shift than for past generations. People are increasingly choosing to work in unorthodox ways, whether flexibly, remotely, or on a part-time basis.

Education and training are becoming a continual aspect of a more fluid working style, whereas, in the past, we learned skills and vocations for life. This is made feasible by new learning options, such as online learning or classes in anything from marketing to courses in nutrition, which are becoming available.

Even if working used to be considered nothing more than a means of making ends meet, it is now commonly recognized that finding a rewarding career is one of the most critical factors in living a happy life. Keeping this in mind, perhaps it is time for you to take a step back and consider some of the most common reasons people decide to make a job transition.

Image via Unsplash

Do you need a new challenge?

Although you may be satisfied with your job, company, and coworkers, it is likely that everything has become too ordinary to notice after a few years. A career shift may be an answer for you if you are the type of person who needs to challenge yourself and try new things. Taking a risk and stepping out of our comfort zone can be just what we need to feel fulfilled and productive in our professional lives. If you are getting a bit too comfortable in your current job, embarking on a new career path that challenges you to obtain further information and abilities may be just what you need to get things moving again.

Have your values changed?

Even though you may have once been enthusiastic about your company’s objective, this may no longer be the case. The notion that people can change dramatically throughout a lifetime is not new, and something that makes you happy when you are young may not necessarily be the same when you are in your 40s or 50s. You may have experienced an awakening and long to leave the workplace and into a more relaxed working atmosphere. Alternatively, while financial security may not have been a concern for you when you were younger, you may now be looking for greater stability than your current employment as a freelancer provides. A job change may be in order because of these shifting attitudes, concerns, and priorities.

You want to be able to focus on other things.

Sometimes our jobs do not enable us to devote enough time to the other elements of our lives that we would like. Perhaps you would like to have more time to spend with your family or pursue a pastime that you are interested in. Maybe you would like to take more time off to travel and explore the world. If this is the case, you might pursue a career that allows you to work from home or for yourself on a contract basis. In addition, research indicates that an increasing number of people are choosing part-time employment as their primary occupation, so working fewer hours may be a choice for you depending on your circumstances. There is more to life than just a job, and sometimes we need a profession that permits us to realize this fact in our lives.