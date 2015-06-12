4 things to implement when scaling a business in the food industry

words Al Woods

You have successfully managed to get your business in the food industry up and running. You found a way to stand out among your competitors, and now it is time to think about growing. Maybe you want to expand your customer base, open another location, or offer more variety in your products. Whatever your expansion goals are, you need to make sure you are prepared to handle the new business, while maintaining the same service and products your current customers love.

Streamlining all of your products and services into one system will ease the transition, saving you time and frustration as you grow. An electronic point of sale system can be one of your most powerful tools to support your business no matter how big it becomes. What is an ePOS? How can it help you scale your business? This article will answer these questions and more.

1. Master Your Inventory Management

In the food industry, inventory is one of the most important and time-consuming parts of running your business. Making sure your customers have immediate access to the products they want is challenging enough, but when freshness is a key component of customer satisfaction, efficient inventory management is absolutely essential.

Not having the freshest products available can lead to financial loss. When you do not have what your customers are looking for, they will shop elsewhere. When your product is not fresh, you develop a bad name for your company. When you order too much of a product in the food industry, it will lose value the longer it sits on the shelf.

A comprehensive ePOS system will drastically reduce the amount of time your business spends on monitoring your stock, predicting supply needs, and ordering products. You can integrate your systems to take items out of inventory when they are purchased, used, or ordered. Use analytic tools to monitor your supply level and predict movement patterns. Set up an automated ordering system that will make orders based on use and profit, preventing waste and inefficient inventory management.

With ePOS system inventory tools, you can manage your products at all of your locations, no matter where you are. When you take the guesswork out of your inventory, you set your company up for greater success by giving your customers exactly what they want. When you have the peace-of-mind a streamlined, hassle-free inventory process offers, you can create space to focus on building your business.

2. Help Your Employees Succeed

Whether you are bottling your special-recipe tartare sauce or serving customers fish and chips at your pub, your employees are valuable assets to your business. They keep things running smoothly, and help support your transitions as your company grows. This is why it is vital to provide them with the necessary tools to succeed.

When employees are happy, they send the message to your customers that your business is worthwhile. Your employees will be more likely to go the extra mile for you and your customers if they feel their efforts will pay off.

EPOS systems can keep your employees happy and productive by providing them with intuitive tools to complete the job at hand. You can keep them on track by assigning tasks through the system. You can even monitor their performance and use the data to give them feedback and help them improve.

3. Target Your Marketing

With all the modes of advertising these days, you have to find a way through the noise in order to know you are making an impact on your customers. With integration tools for your ePOS system, you will be able to see overall trends to determine most popular items and run special promotions.

Loyalty programs are a breeze with ePOS system software. Your customers can set up accounts in no time. When they make purchases, all the information is collected so that you can see what their habits are and which products they buy most. This information is valuable when creating promotions, customer rewards, and VIP programs. When you show your customers you have noticed what they like, you show them that they matter to you.

4. Build Relationships

Believe it or not, the food industry is a highly emotional business. Customers make their decisions based on how your products make them feel. Build a relationship with your customers so that thinking of your company makes them feel as good as your food does.

One of the most effective ways to build relationships with your customers, is to stay in contact. An ePOS system with integrated marketing software can use the information it gathers from your customers to build automated marketing campaigns. Set your system up to email your customers at specific times of the year, or when they have reached a certain amount in purchases.

Final Thoughts

With a comprehensive ePOS system, you can build your food industry business to new heights. Intuitive, easy-to-use software makes the checkout process faster and more pleasant for your customers. Integrated systems make inventory management efficient and simple for you and your employees. As you look for ways to scale your business, an ePOS system will support and grow with you every step of the way.