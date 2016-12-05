Eerie Skin Conditions Caused By Subpar Cosmetics

words Alexa Wang

Makeup and other beauty products have been around for centuries since they were first used by ancient Egyptians. Both men and women have resorted to cosmetics to beautify themselves. However, beauty products hold much more gravity in our modern days. Even most people who aren’t big fans of makeup, use some beauty products including body creams, facial serums, and other essential items on a daily basis.

Even with the attention and care, we give our skin, sometimes, using the wrong product can spiral different negative reactions, and in some cases, very bizarre ones. It is good to know what to remember whenever you are out to buy a product for your skin. You would want to do as much research as you can before making any purchase. There are quite a few brands out there that are 100% transparent with their products, so start there.

Below, are some conditions that you may experience if you end up using subpar cosmetics.

Irritant Contact Dermatitis

Going for cheap makeup brands or picking untrusted skincare products can lead to more than just a few spots or blemishes. This is especially a fact for some products more than others, such as cleansers and facial toners. Toners are used to ensure that your pores are clean to avoid blockage. This is the main reason why many cosmetic brands might be tempted to add harmful chemicals to toners to ensure that they will work. These types of alcohol or acid might lead to this dermatitis type. Some people might also be under the wrong impression that the more they wash their faces, the better it will get. This misconception might put them at a much greater risk of severe skin inflammation and, eventually, irritant contact dermatitis, especially if they have sensitive skin.

Irritation and Burning

Many people might mistakenly fall under the impression that if a certain product is burning or stinging the skin, then it must be working. This couldn’t be further away from the truth. While purging is a well-known skin reaction that usually occurs after you try out new skincare products; its signs may vary from slight tingling to full-blown breakouts. But you should know, purging is good for your skin and usually disappears after a few days of using the product. This skin reaction can only result from powerful and effective products. But this shouldn’t be mistaken for irritated skin and burning sensations that last as long as you are using subpar products that might be doing more harm than good. Irritation cases vary in severity from just normal tingling that can go away with some cold water and soothing creams, to extreme cases that include redness, swelling, itchiness, and sometimes, scaling and peeling of the skin might occur.

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

This skin disorder is, fortunately, less common than irritant contact dermatitis, however, it’s just as bad. Since both skin disorders can be caused by cosmetics, especially low-quality products. Some people might find difficulty in differentiating between irritant contact dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis. What makes it even harder to tell the difference is their similar reactions and symptoms; it’s near impossible for the untrained eye to recognize the difference from the appearance of the rash on its own. This is why seeking medical help when you are suffering from any skin condition is crucial.

Allergic reactions to cosmetics usually include redness, itchiness, swelling, or some blisters around the affected area. This is why you should always go for natural cosmetics that don’t have any harmful ingredients. The most common triggers for allergies are usually fragrance, preservatives, and some sunscreens. While many people might be quick to dismiss the possibility that they are having an allergic reaction to one of their products, especially when they been using the same cosmetic products for years. However, allergic reactions can occur after long-term use of some products due to the repeated exposure to the substance.

Some people can make do with just regular soap. Others might spend endless hours and show tremendous care towards their skin just to avoid breakouts. Regardless of how responsive your skin is, there is one thing you should never do. Never go for cheap and below-average products. When you are deciding on buying cosmetic products, you need to invest some time and effort into researching the products you want. You need to pay extra attention to the ingredients; it’s always better to avoid buying any skin products with chemical ingredients as they might easily trigger an allergic reaction in sensitive skin. Don’t forget to ensure the quality, expiry date, and how compatible is the product with your skin type whether it’s oily, dry or a combination of both. This way, you will be able to reduce your risk of many skin conditions.

