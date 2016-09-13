Relight Your Spark – 5 Things to Help with Creativity

words Al Woods

Many people struggle with their creativity. Even the slightest thing can cause it to disintegrate. If you’re an artist, you know how much of a struggle this is. Thankfully, there are several things that will get your creative juices flowing. We have talked about 5 of them below.

Take a Breather

If you’re always pushing yourself to create, your brain is going to be on work-mode all the time. Take a step back and let it come up with new material. As you’re relaxing, you’ll be hit with inspiration from all sorts of things. You should take a breather outdoors – it is full of the most inspiring things.

Meditate

Similar to taking some time off, meditating would put your mind at ease. It’ll help you relax better than staying away from your craft, as you’ll be reflecting and finding inner peace. Many people think meditating is hard. You can start small by closing your eyes and concentrating for a couple of seconds a day. Meditation is made easy now as there are countless tutorials and guides to follow. One of the best things about this is that it lets you realize how much you truly love your craft.

Listen to Music

You don’t have to be a musician to know that a lot of effort is put into making music. Hearing an artist’s passion would inspire you with new ideas. You may have a favorite genre of music – listening to songs from it would help you the most. Music not only helps with creativity but keeps you motivated.

Try New Things

Trying out new things would get your creative juices flowing. One of the best things you could try out is a new skill. This can be anything from gardening, sewing to cooking. Learning to play the guitar is popular too. Like meditating, many think it’s hard, but guitar lessons in Toronto for beginners and everywhere across the world are available. Let’s not forget that the internet is full of tutorials too.

Something a bit more complex than the guitar is learning the piano. You can find more lessons for it online than for guitars. There are especially many beginner piano lessons for adults.

Put Yourself in the Right Mood

If you want to create something but don’t know how to start, put yourself in a better frame of mind before starting your work. You would get your best ideas this way, as you won’t be focusing on other things. Being in the right mood would also keep you motivated. If you’re struggling to get creative, you’ll be able to stick it out and find some inspiration.

Final Thoughts

At some point, you’re bound to have trouble getting creative. Whether you’re a musician, writer, or painter, this is common. However, many things can help. We ran through 5 of them – and from this assortment, we think taking some time away from your craft would be the best. You’ll be going back to it with a clear mind. Meditating is also great as you’ll find out what exactly you love about your craft, which would light a spark. Considering everything we said, which of these points do you think is the most helpful?