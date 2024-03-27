Can England Win Euro 2024?

words Al Woods

England manager Gareth Southgate has received plenty of stick from fans throughout his tenure in the hot seat. However, despite the constant criticism, the fact that he is the second most successful Three Lions manager of all time behind Sir Alf Ramsay is indisputable. Back in 2016, he was given his chance in the spotlight following Sam Allardyce’s disastrous 67-day reign. Since then, he has led his country to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 28 years as well as a first major final since 1966.

This summer, all eyes will be on the Three Lions once more when UEFA Euro 2024 gets underway in Germany. English sport has once again come to the fore throughout 2024. Earlier this year, teenage sensation Luke Littler took the world by storm as he reached the final of the PDC World Darts Championship, while the Gypsy King Tyson Fury will attempt to become boxing’s first undisputed world heavyweight champion in the last two decades when he takes on Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in May. However, both those two will pale in comparison to Southgate and his Three Lions should he manage to make them European Champions this summer.

So, can he do it?

England Head to Germany As Tournament Favourites

Well, the bookies certainly seem to think so. Despite losing to France in the quarterfinals of the most recent World Cup in Qatar just over a year ago, four years on from their stellar displays in Russia, it is England that have been made the outright favourites for for glory in Germany. Les Bleus closely follow them as the second favourites while the out-of-form hosts are a distant third. And on paper, it’s clear to see why.

Captain and talisman Harry Kane has been in scintillating form for Bayern Munich since his move from Tottenham Hotspur last summer. He has scored 37 goals in 35 games in all competitions and provided a further 12 assists. He looks set to beat Robert Lewandowski’s mighty 41-goal record for a single Bundesliga season, despite playing a Bavarian team far weaker than that of the pole and one that is currently ten points adrift of runaway league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Outside of him, attackers Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden have both come of age this term and have been key figures in the title challenges of Arsenal and Manchester City respectively. Add to that the form of a certain Jude Bellingham, who has been the jewel in the Real Madrid crown this term, and there is plenty for England fans to be excited about. Is it finally coming home? It might well be.