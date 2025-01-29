Creating a stylish wardrobe: 6 essential pieces for men

The thing about fashion is that trends tend to come and go, but here’s the good news: plenty of menswear essentials are timeless when it comes to style. This means they will continue to look good, regardless of the season, or whatever is happening on TikTok or the catwalk.

Dressing well is just as important for men as it is for women, and it’s not about the clothes you wear, but rather, the confidence you gain when you know you’re looking your best. Being dressed sharply always makes a difference, as you tend to carry yourself differently. And here’s the good news: you don’t need many clothes to look good. Volume doesn’t equate style – in fact, less can be more when it comes to fashion. If you don’t know where to start, read on to discover our list of enduring classics for menswear.

Blue jeans

The blue jeans idea dates back to May 20th, 1873, but even if this piece of clothing is already over 150 years old, it’s still as relevant today as it was at that time. Every man needs a pair, as it is probably the most versatile item you can have in your wardrobe. Blue jeans are easy to pair with about anything and ideal for different contexts, from a laid-back weekend to a polished business casual setting. The blue jeans go perfectly with a white shirt, helping you create one of the most stylish looks. And the good news is that this outfit fits you no matter your skin tone, making you look composed. Another idea is to pair them with a denim jacket, offering a blend between the 70s fashion style and the contemporary touch of funky denim jackets – it’s a look you can rock easily by opting for a different blue color for the jacket and the jeans!

Plain white T-shirt

This classic item doesn’t go out of style no matter what and is perfect for making a bold or subtle statement. For many men, a white T-shirt is part of their daily uniform, whether James Dean or Harry Styles. The best part about having a T-shirt in your wardrobe? It’s like you’re looking at a canvas full of possibilities! If you prefer a casual look, pairing it with blue jeans and white sneakers will create a fantastic outfit. For a smarter outfit, combine the T-shirt with chinos and wear it under a blazer. Working with a white T-shirt is as easy as a breeze, so don’t overcomplicate things – own your style and personalize this versatile clothing piece accordingly.

Swim shorts

The best thing about swim shorts is that they aren’t only ideal for the beach or pool – you can also wear them as everyday shorts. Since they dry quickly and are made of lightweight materials, swim shorts are perfect for running errands or lounging. During those chill days, there really isn’t anything better than the comfort that swim shorts can bring due to their elastic waistband and drawstring. Sure, these types of shorts tend to be shorter and tighter than regular ones, so they might make you feel a bit uncomfortable when wearing them somewhere other than at a pool party. Still, it’s definitely possible to make them work as everyday shorts, as long as you keep some things in mind. Above all else, it’s important to make sure you opt for the right style: some designs stand out and won’t make you look like you’ve just come from the beach, such as the orlebar brown bulldog swim shorts, which come in many patterns and styles. Also, make sure to pair your swim shorts smartly (a plain T-shirt and sneakers would do when it comes to creating a relaxed look for the summer).

Double-breasted blazer

We recommend a long-fitting double-breasted blazer if you need to pick only one formal clothing piece. If it’s the right size, such an item can have a flattering shape, but it’s adaptable at the same time. As this wardrobe essential is called, a DB can make a greater statement than a single-breasted jacket and looks much better than its single-breasted brother when combined with loafers and jeans. Besides, if its fabric is hardier, you can even use it as a light coat, which comes as a bonus. When shopping for a double-breasted blazer, consider something in charcoal or a slubby textured down brown (these are reliably universal options that will help you create a look that turns heads everywhere you go).

Hoodie

Hoodies are a staple of men’s wardrobe, and for good reason, as they are cozy, comfortable, and easy to wear. It’s the kind of clothing item you can throw on when you go out and don’t know what to wear, and it’s an excellent layering tool in the autumn and winter. One of the simplest ways to style a hoodie is to pair it with a simple white T-shirt underneath a zip-through. If you want to rock a great autumn outfit, simply combine your hoodie with a leather jacket – they work incredibly well together, showing the world that you know how to style this menswear staple.

Chinos

Many men believe they don’t need chinos as long as they have a pair of jeans and dress pants, but here’s the thing: this clothing piece is a menswear essential. First, they are extremely versatile, spanning the widest color range and allowing you to wear them in different contexts, whether to the office, on a date, or when running errands. In other words, unless you go at the gym, you can wear them anytime. Besides, chinos are also very comfy, giving you a great range of motion. The best chinos come in various colors ( which is one of the main reasons why many men turn to them), allowing you to easily express your personal style, whether you want to go for a military-esque olive or bright peach hue. And, of course, chinos are a classic -rockstars and royals alike wear them, and they can be easily paired to create an outstanding look. For instance, if you want to lean into their cool factor, you can wear chinos with a utility shirt and jacket. Or, you can go with a sports jacket to class it up – you choose!

The bottom line

We know how important it is to dress well, but we promise you cannot go wrong with these staples. So, make sure to add them to your wardrobe and showcase your authenticity and unique style!