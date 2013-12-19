Six tips for traveling on a budget

words Alexa Wang

Traveling can be one of the most amazing experiences a person can do. A person can benefit so much by crossing borders into new cultures and trying new things. However, not everyone has the financial stability to fly to any country and live like a king for a week.

Nowadays there are even more options then ever. With the help of tools like car hire comparison websites and cheap hotel finders, you can quickly find the best deal in any number of cities you may be traveling through. With all these new possibilities for cheap travel, we’ve compiled a short list of tips for travelers who want to explore the world on a budget.

1) Use Comparison Tools

As mentioned before, there are a multitude of helpful comparison tools available. By using these kinds of websites you can find the best deal for hotels, rental cars, or flights. With only a small amount of time used for this, you can save on some of the most expensive parts of any trip.

2) Look for Unique Experiences

While it is clear that there are some activities that everyone wants to do, these are often also the most expensive. Trips to theme parks or big attractions will likely cost a lot while providing the least authentic experience an area has to provide. Instead, look for open local events, beaches, museums and landmarks to visit that don’t cost the earth.

3) Ditch Souvenirs

Although this may seem like an obvious tip, by taking pictures you can remember an experience without putting any value on material possessions. Souvenirs may seem cheap and a fun idea, but these expenses add up and at the end of the day you are spending money where you do not need to. Instead of bringing back trinkets, bring back photographs you can display around the house as a unique reminder of your trip.

4) Travel Light

By only packing the essentials you eliminate the need for extra bags along your trip. This can be helpful in a number of ways. The most prominent way you will save money by following this tip is if you are flying. Not having to check in a bag can be a huge money saver. Although each airline is different, they all charge more if you have a lot of luggage that needs to be checked.

5) Shop at Local Spots

Often, staying within your comfort zone will cost you. It should shock no one that vacation spots or travel services will up-charge for food and drinks. Instead of purchasing snacks at the airport or hotel you are at, venture into the local community and find the same (and even better) meals at a much lower price. This is another tip that proves itself useful over time. The more temptation you can resist for the easy choice, the more money you can save.

6) Bring Food With You

To build on the previous tip, if you are not flying, it is very helpful to pack food on any adventure you are going on. By removing the expense of food on a short trip you will find a huge improvement in your financial situation. Even if you are road tripping long distances, you’ll find it worth it to pack a cooler and avoid stopping for meals. Food tends to be one of the major travel costs and by cutting this down by just a little you will give yourself some more financial freedom.

The Bottom Line

The reality of the situation is, every little bit helps. When traveling on a budget you will use every extra dollar you save. So whether it is packing light, bringing food from home, or comparing plane ticket prices. By being a smart traveler and doing a little research before you leave, you may find that traveling is more within your reach than you thought.