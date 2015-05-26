Small Tips That Will Make Your Work-Life Balance Better

words Al Woods

In the 21st century, our lives have got immeasurably busier as we are used to being on the go 24 hours a day. Many of us have to juggle our private lives, and the lives of our family, alongside our work life, and this has become increasingly difficult.

Indeed, in recent years it has become noticeable that for many people there is no longer a distinction between the two lives, and this is not healthy for your overall well being. In order not to be mentally drained it is important to be able to switch off from work as soon as you get home. In light of this, we are now going to take a look at the little tips that will make a difference when it comes to maintaining a perfect work-life balance.

Prioritize

The first step you should take is to work out what matters to you and then arrange these priorities in order. If you have kids, they will be your number one, and if you need to work then perhaps that is number two, but what about yourself? Keeping time for yourself is important, even if it is just half an hour in the gym every morning. Speak to your boss, and find a common ground so that the second you leave the office, work is done for the day. You can then spend the evening putting your children first and can live your life, rather than being a slave to your job.

Separate communications

Many of us use one phone number for both work and our personal lives when this is madness if you think about it because it leaves you open to communication with work at any time of the day. You should not be answering work-related WhatsApp messages or emails at 10 p.m.! Thankfully there is an easy solution to this as it is now perfectly possible to have two separate phone numbers on your phone. The experts of https://alrigh.com/how-to-run-dual-whatsapp-on-the-same-phone/ recommend that you use the available software to run two different accounts so that you can switch off in the evening and spend more time with your loved ones, without the stress of knowing that a work message could appear at any moment.

Take time off

Many of us forget that we are actually due a holiday. We may get 25 days a year written into our work contracts, but how many of us take that time off? It is your time, and you earned it, so it is vital that you take the time off to recharge your batteries. If you don’t, then you will resent the fact that your life is all work and no play when in reality you are creating this situation for yourself! Take what is rightfully yours and you will come back to work feeling energized to go again, which will lead to an improvement of your whole work-life balance.

Do some exercise

Regular exercise is a great panacea as it will improve all aspects of your life, and whilst you are doing your exercise it will give you time to reflect on the changes that you need to make to ensure that your work-life balance improves. Furthermore, exercise promotes the release of endorphins in the body which will instantly make you feel more positive, and also more productive when you return to the office. It makes you see the wood for the trees which is great when it comes to having that important discussion with your boss about why you are working until 10 pm every night. Devote half an hour to exercise every day and you will see your work-life balance improve accordingly.

Sleep more

The more we sleep the better the quality of our lives and that is a fact. You may feel that you don’t have time to fit in 7 hours every night when you will be helping to make yourself more productive by ensuring that you have those 7 hours. This is because a lack of sleep can lead to irascibility and an ineffective way of doing things, which means that you will have less time to devote to your personal life. You will be far more efficient after a good night’s sleep, so ensure you get this important sleep and you will quickly see your work-life balance improve.

In modern society where everyone is on the go 24 hours a day, it is paramount for our overall health that we get our work-life balance correct. By prioritizing what is important to you, taking time off where it is due, and separating communications, you will put yourself in a much better frame of mind and the quality of your life will improve no end.