Italian Fashion: The Top Italian Designers and Brands

words Alexa Wang

Italy is one of the leading countries in fashion and a true staple of style. Italian designers and brands have conquered generations with their timeless or downright extravagant creations. However, some brands are just more popular than others. Let’s take a closer look at the top Italian designers and brands worth following this year.

1. Gucci

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Florence, Gucci is a staple of Italian fashion and one of the top three fashion brands in the world. Its product lines include everything from ready-to-wear to luxury leather goods, makeup, perfumes, and home decorations. With over 480 stores around the world, the brand is an icon of the Italian “dolce vita.”

2. Prada

Alongside Gucci, Prada is one of the most known Italian designer brands. Headquartered in Milan, the company was founded in 1913 and initially only sold imported leather goods. Today, Prada is worth over £3 billion and has its own fashion lines that created its iconic style.

Among all luxury brands in Italy, Prada is one of those people love to show off. Still popular for its leather goods, the brand impresses with a wide collection of handbags, shoes, travel items, and leather accessories, among others.

3. Armani

From ready-to-wear to haute couture, Armani is one of the most popular Italian designers for men. Sure, ladies are also spoilt with choices, and you can also shop interior design items and accessories from the brand.

Much younger than Gucci and Prada, Armani was founded in 1975, yet it’s still worth over £2,5 million. Aside from its luxury line, Armani also has more affordable lines dedicated to younger consumers, including Armani Exchange and Armani Jeans.

4. Valentino

Founded in 1960, Valentino is another Milanese fashion brand that’s conquered the international markets. Like all brands on our list, Valentino has a ready-to-wear line, but it’s mostly known for its formal attire, gowns, and haute couture collections. Valentino’s style is also quite different from most other fashion brands, giving off a romantic vibe.

5. Versace

Often associated with the Medusa logo, Versace is known for its innovative designs and flashy prints. Designed with the nonconformist wearer in mind, Versace brings a burst of colour into a classic fashion world. The brand is more or less as old as Armani, and like its competitor, focuses majorly on ready-to-wear lines. More affordable lines include Versace Sports and Versace Jeans Couture. If you don’t mind heftier price tags, Versace Collection or Gianni Versace Couture are two collections comprising a selection of high-end ready-to-wear options.

6. Fendi

Founded in 1925 in Rome, Fendi is synonymous with classy leather goods and accessories. The brand focuses most of its existence on handbags and luggage only. When it finally introduced apparel and cosmetics, the brand became known for its bold shades and tactile, textured materials – all things that bear Karl Lagerfeld’s unique legacy.

7. Dolce & Gabbana

One of the youngest yet most prestigious luxury fashion brands in Italy, Dolce & Gabbana was started in 1985 and is famous for its floral patterns and bold combinations of colour. Extravagant yet romantic lines make it a good choice for summer. Unlike other brands that have several lines, Dolce & Gabbana only have a luxury, more formal collection bearing the brand’s full name. Their more casual line D&G, inspired by urban styles, was discontinued in 2011.

8. Moschino

Only slightly older than Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino is one of the most casual Italian fashion brands. Inspired by the rock and steampunk styles, Moschino is famous for its leather outfits decorated with metal studs, leather and metal accessories, and an overall “badass” style. One of the few brands focused majorly on young fashion icons, Moschino markets its products under different labels including Cheap and Chic by Moschino, Love Moschino, Moschino Jeans, and Moschino Couture.

9. Roberto Cavalli

Founded in 1975, Roberto Cavalli is famous for its glamour and animal prints. From ready-to-wear to haute couture, all its lines include extravagant details designed for ladies and gents who love to stand out. Focusing on consumers of all ages, Cavalli proposes clothing, accessories and cosmetics for kids and adults, home wear, interior design items, and more.

10. Bottega Veneta

Perhaps not as widely known as Gucci or Armani but undeniably popular worldwide, Bottega Veneta has over 250 stores across the globe and has been part of the Gucci group since 2001. Its history, however, starts in 1966 when two Italian designers opened the first store in Vicenza, Veneto. Offering exclusive products, Bottega Veneta focuses on a classic style enriched with modern elements. Apart from the clothing line, the brand also manufactures jewellery, fragrances, accessories, luggage, and interior design items.