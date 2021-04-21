5 Instant Mood Boosters (backed by science)

words Alexa Wang

Even though we are statistically going through the best period in human history, access to information, peer pressure generated by social media, high competition and mass appeal culture can sometimes take its toll on our mental well being.

Even if you are not one of the 264 million people diagnosed with depression world wide, sporadic bouts of the doldrums can occur when you least expect it, affecting productivity, family life and overall day to day activities. Here are 5 instant mood boosters to get you back on your feet:

Exercise

It can be a gym subscription or simply walking your dog. Exercise is great at boosting the levels of serotonin (responsible for regulating sleep and appetite) and dopamine in your brain and has been proven to be as effective as antidepressants. It can also reduce immune system chemicals (adrenaline and cortisol, also known as stress hormones ) that can make depression worse.

It has been scientifically proven that just 30 minutes of workout daily are enough to stimulate the production of endorphins – the chemicals in the brain that are the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators. So make sure to include exercise in your daily routine. It will help you be twice as productive for the rest of the day.

Organic CBD Nugs

CBD has been commonly used to treat anxiety, and for patients who suffer from insomnia. It was also prescribed for people suffering from chronic pain. But let’s be honest! It’s beneficial effects have long been documented and CBD related products have served as a much healthier alternative to other over the counter drugs.

Thanks to new regulations, the smokable hemp market is in full bloom and Organic CBD Nugs is one of America’s most fastest growing companies. If you are a chemistry nerd, you will be happy to know that each of Organic CBD Nug’s strains has their CBD levels above 15% with under 0.3% for Delta-9-THC.

Keep in mind that CBD doesn’t necessarily boost serotonin levels, but it may affect how your brain’s chemical receptors respond to the serotonin already in your system. A 2014 animal study found that CBD’s effect on these receptors in the brain produced both antidepressant and anti-anxiety effects. CBD based products come in many forms to suit your lifestyle: tinctures, kief, topicals, and other merch. The non-intoxicating euphoric effects will boost your mood for the following days.

Brain-Boosting Foods

The impact of food on the brain is oftentimes ignored; not in scientific studies but in our day to day life. By reducing sugary treats and upping your fruit, fiber and vegetable intake you will start to feel lighter, more focused and less tired (because your daily energy won’t be entirely focused on your digestive system).

Wild salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids that do wonders to the brain. Keep in mind that a daily dose of Vitamin D3 is required, a supplement that you can rustle up from food but from sunlight as well. This is why a healthy meal and a walk outside are recommended world wide.

Meditation

If fitness is a great way to train the body, meditation is an approach for training the mind. No wonder that in Buddhist tradition the word for “meditation” is equivalent to a word like “sports”. There are several meditation practices and each requires a different set of mental skills.

It is important to “unplug” every once in a while, turn off your alarms and follow a guided meditation video on youtube or listen to relaxing music. “Cleansing your mind” will have a very positive effect and you won’t feel overwhelmed by tasks anymore.As a general rule, even if you are a beginner, start by focusing your attention on breath. Its natural rhythm will calm your heart beat and allow a more relaxed blo0d flow through your system.

Fake It Till You Make It

A recent study from the University of Cardiff in Wales observed participants who had recently received Botox injections, a cosmetic procedure that actually inhibited their ability to frown. In a post operation survey the respondents reported that – surprisingly – they did not feel more attractive, but they did feel happier and less anxious.

This means that something simple as a positive facial expression can provide valuable feedback to the brain, helping us experience less negative emotions. However, as we famously learned in the “Serenity now” Seinfeld episode, repressing too much negative emotion can have a backlash effect. However, starting your day with a smile and list of things you are grateful for will definitely boost your mood.

What are your favorite activities to get over a dull day? Add them to the list and help others achieve their weekly goals as well.