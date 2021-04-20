How to Control Your Dog’s Meals and Prevent Obesity?

words Al Woods

Keeping your dog fit and healthy is a challenge, but there is no reason to think that it can’t be done.

By taking a carefully considered approach to his food and lifestyle, you can keep him feeling good for a longer, more joyful life.

Measure His Meals

The biggest mistake many people make with their pooches is in giving them portions that are too big. This is an easy mistake to make, as we all love to see our pets eating well and looking happy. Some dogs never look more delighted than when they are eating.

Yet, many breeds don’t need to eat as much as you might think. According to the American Kennel Club, you should give him two meals a day, with the size of the portion based on his breed, age, and health. Yet, puppies and smaller breeds need to eat more frequently than others.

The best advice here is to get the exact size and frequency of his meals from a vet. Doing this will also allow you to monitor his progress, and the vet will be able to adjust their advice as they see your dog each time you visit.

Don’t Feed Him Left-Overs

Another problem in many cases is that the idea of giving him your left-overs can be very tempting. If you enjoy a nice meal but some of it is left over at the end, you might think that giving it to your dog to enjoy.

The big issue here is that you will be adding more food to his diet. Even if his meals are carefully calculated and measured out, by giving him your left-overs, you are feeding him more than he should be getting. It is impossible to stick to a good plan if he receives bits and pieces now and then.

There is also the problem of some human foods being toxic for dogs. No matter how much you like to eat things like chocolate and grapes, they are toxic for pooches. If you start giving him food from your table, he will always look for more, but don’t do this and he won’t expect to be given anything extra.

Choose the Right Ingredients

The main ingredient in any dog meal is usually some type of meat. This can be beef, chicken, duck or some other type of lean meat. The reason for this is that canines need a lot of proteins. Of course, they aren’t just found in meat, but this is probably the easiest source of protein for people to use.

Just like us, our dogs also need a variety of other nutrients, like vitamins and minerals, to stay healthy. This means looking for well-balanced meals that give him everything he needs, rather than focusing purely on the meat.

If we look at the Spot & Tango website, we can see some of the other ingredients that are fruit, vegetables, and kelp. The right balance of all of these things is vital for his good health and vitality.

Keep an Eye on His Weight

As we have seen, working out how much your four-legged friend should eat isn’t an exact science. Just like humans, the more active he is the more calories he will burn off. So, his diet is something you need to continually monitor as he grows and you weigh him regularly.

You might need to increase his portions as he gets bigger. Or you might be forced to cut them down if you notice that he is gaining too much weight. By paying attention to how he looks and how active he is, you can see whether some sort of adjustment is needed.