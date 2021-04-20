How to Control Your Dog’s Meals and Prevent Obesity?

words Al Woods

Keeping your dog fit and healthy is a challenge, but there is no reason to think that it can’t be done.

By taking a carefully considered approach to his food and lifestyle, you can keep him feeling good for a longer, more joyful life.

Dog Obesity

Measure His Meals

The biggest mistake many people make with their pooches is in giving them portions that are too big. This is an easy mistake to make, as we all love to see our pets eating well and looking happy. Some dogs never look more delighted than when they are eating.

Yet, many breeds don’t need to eat as much as you might think. According to the American Kennel Club, you should give him two meals a day, with the size of the portion based on his breed, age, and health. Yet, puppies and smaller breeds need to eat more frequently than others.

The best advice here is to get the exact size and frequency of his meals from a vet. Doing this will also allow you to monitor his progress, and the vet will be able to adjust their advice as they see your dog each time you visit.

Don’t Feed Him Left-Overs

Another problem in many cases is that the idea of giving him your left-overs can be very tempting. If you enjoy a nice meal but some of it is left over at the end, you might think that giving it to your dog to enjoy.

The big issue here is that you will be adding more food to his diet. Even if his meals are carefully calculated and measured out, by giving him your left-overs, you are feeding him more than he should be getting. It is impossible to stick to a good plan if he receives bits and pieces now and then.

There is also the problem of some human foods being toxic for dogs. No matter how much you like to eat things like chocolate and grapes, they are toxic for pooches. If you start giving him food from your table, he will always look for more, but don’t do this and he won’t expect to be given anything extra.  

Choose the Right Ingredients

The main ingredient in any dog meal is usually some type of meat. This can be beef, chicken, duck or some other type of lean meat. The reason for this is that canines need a lot of proteins. Of course, they aren’t just found in meat, but this is probably the easiest source of protein for people to use.

Just like us, our dogs also need a variety of other nutrients, like vitamins and minerals, to stay healthy. This means looking for well-balanced meals that give him everything he needs, rather than focusing purely on the meat.

If we look at the Spot & Tango website, we can see some of the other ingredients that are fruit, vegetables, and kelp. The right balance of all of these things is vital for his good health and vitality.

Keep an Eye on His Weight

As we have seen, working out how much your four-legged friend should eat isn’t an exact science. Just like humans, the more active he is the more calories he will burn off. So, his diet is something you need to continually monitor as he grows and you weigh him regularly.

You might need to increase his portions as he gets bigger. Or you might be forced to cut them down if you notice that he is gaining too much weight. By paying attention to how he looks and how active he is, you can see whether some sort of adjustment is needed.

Tags:

dating during COVIDdating during COVID
PREV STORY
What it’s like to date in a post-COVID world

You May Also Like

Baby Girl clothes

How To Dress Up Your Baby Girl To Look Adorable

words Alexa Wang Once you’ve got over the initial joy of having your baby ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Laser Hair home

The Real Cost of Laser Hair Removal

words Alexa Wang Unwanted hair on the body is one of the most difficult ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
wild Survival

Survival Skills That Every First-Time Hunters Should Know

words Alexa Wang Hunting is a great hobby to have, perfect for those that ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
valentines day

Here’s How to Impress Your Sweetie on Valentine’s Day

words Al Woods Whether it’s due to the ghosts of exes past or feeling ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Home More Secure

Simple Ways to Make Your Home More Secure

words Al Woods Your home is a private space that should feel like the ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Desk Converter

5 Reasons Why You Need a Desk Converter

words Al Woods Sitting in the same position behind your desk for an extended ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares