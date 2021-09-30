Transform Your Bathroom on a Budget

words Alexa Wang

Pexels – CCO Licence

If you’re looking to transform your bathroom, but you don’t want the hassle or expense of having a full refurbishment, you’ll be glad to know that there are lots of inexpensive things you can do to totally transform your space.

Give your tiles a cheap transformation

If your bathroom is tiled, it’s easy for it to start looking a bit grubby or worn down after a while. An easy way to get it looking good again is to thoroughly scrub and regrout your tiles, but if that isn’t enough of a transformation for you, then you might want to consider investing in a set of adhesive tiles, which you can buy for less than £10 per 24 tiles. These come in a range of styles from pretty partnered Morrocan to luxurious marble-style, and although they might not be quite as good as the real thing, as long as you apply them carefully, they still look pretty great.

Revamp walls with shower wall panels

Waterproof shower wall panels are great for giving your bathroom a whole new look because they come in a wide range of style and colour options and they are typically far cheaper to buy and install than tiles, not to mention a much faster, less messy job too. Whether white gloss or sparkling grey is your thing you’re sure to find shower panels to fit your particular bathroom aesthetic.

Utilise the power of plants

Plants always have the ability to transform any room they are placed in. As well as adding a much-needed splash of colour and shape to any room, both in terms of the foliage itself and the plant pots you choose, plants can make the bathroom seem warmer and softer somehow. Of course, the bathroom is often the best environment for many plants due to the humidity, so you’re less likely to end up killing them too!

Hang an interesting shower curtain

Shower curtains are great for transforming bathroom spaces because not only are they incredibly cheap, but they also fill a lot of space, so if you can choose one that has a pleasing pattern, it will do a lot of the work of uplifting the bathroom for very little money or effort.

Buy some new towels

If your towels are looking s bit tasty, or even if they aren’t, you might want to consider investing in a fresh new set. Why? Because you can use them as a design feature by hanging them artfully on your towel rack. Instead of buying a set in one colour, buy a couple of different complementary ones and create a unique stripe effect, or think about other ways of displaying them that will make them a feature rather than just a necessity.

Upgrade the hardware

You may not be able to afford a brand new bathroom suite, but if you can stretch to a shiny new set of taps, showerheads and cabinet handles, it will really help to freshen the bathroom up and give it a luxe new glow.

A beautiful bathroom really doesn’t need to be expensive!