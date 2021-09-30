3 Reasons Why the Scion FR-S is Gaining Popularity

words Al Woods

The Scion FR-S was designed with the pure aim of getting back to basics. It is not only simple but also offers a lot more fun than most other cars in its price range.

Besides, the models are very sleek with a sporty look. The simplicity in this car’s design means that it does not offer any extra frills or flaps around the body’s exterior to make it look bulky or ugly. Instead, it boasts a sleek profile that gives it an edge over other similar cars in its range.

Here are some reasons why the Scion FR-S might be gaining popularity.

1. Good Ground Clearance and Ride Quality

The Scion FR-S is a car with excellent ground clearance ability. This means that it can easily go over curbs and speed bumps without causing any damage to it or getting stuck on some obstacles. Other than the ground clearance, this car guarantees a smooth driving experience.

The responsive steering of the Scion FR-S makes it even more fun to drive. It has been combined with different suspension technologies, including enhancements for comfort and stiffness so you can have a comfortable ride while going through corners at breakneck speeds! Also, the rear-wheel-drive system lets you have an immersive driving experience.

2. Good Cargo Capacity

The cargo capacity of the Scion FR-S is higher than most other cars in its price range. This means that you will be able to carry a lot more luggage and equipment with you wherever you go. Another reason why the Scion FR-S might be gaining popularity is because of its powerful engine. Yes, this car has an incredible engine that not only gives it great power but also makes sure that it can run for long hours on end without overheating or causing any damage to itself as well as your wallet!

3. Passenger Comfort

The high-quality equipment and features that come as standard on the Scion FR-S mean that you will be able to accommodate your passengers inside it comfortably. The seats are comfortable and spacious, while the interior design is sleek and luxurious. Not to forget the fact that the radio and infotainment system in this car is also exceptional! Perhaps the only downside worth pointing out is the leg room which may be a slight disadvantage for some people when travelling over long distances.

Bonus: The Price

The Scion FR-S goes for around $26,000, making it one of the most affordable sports cars in its price range. Despite the price, this model comes with features such as alloy wheels, air conditioning, leather upholstery, floor mats, etc. Yes! The car might not be perfect for you depending on your needs, but it will give you enough value for your money if you’re looking for a simplistic ride!

The Bottom Line

The Scion FR-S is a great car, but you can massively improve its performance and aesthetic quality with the best exhaust for FR-S, which will make your car a lot more powerful and stylish. If you want a car that can stick to the basics and is affordable, then the Scion FR-S is a great choice to go with!