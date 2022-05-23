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I run a regional sales team of 11 field reps covering 4 states in the Southeast. When I took over the team 3 years ago, I inherited a territory map that was not really a map at all.

It was a shared Google Sheet with zip codes grouped into columns, 1 column per rep, sorted alphabetically. Someone before me had built it by hand using county outlines and gut instinct. The logic, as far as I could reconstruct it, was to give each rep a roughly equal number of zip codes and call it fair.

Equal zip codes do not mean equal territories. 1 rep had 38 zip codes in metro Atlanta, dense with commercial accounts, reachable within a 25-minute driving radius. Another rep had 41 zip codes across rural stretches of Alabama and Mississippi that took 3+ hours to cross end to end. Account counts per territory ranged from 180 to 620. Revenue potential per territory was similarly lopsided, but nobody had mapped that data visually, so the imbalance stayed hidden inside the spreadsheet where it looked orderly enough to go unquestioned.

The consequences showed up everywhere. Reps in overloaded metro territories were cherry-picking high-value accounts and letting smaller ones go dormant. Reps in sprawling rural territories were burning 3 to 4 hours a day in their cars and still missing accounts that fell outside their usual driving loops. 2 reps in northern Georgia had overlapping coverage on the same cluster of industrial accounts and had been calling on the same contacts for over a year without realizing it. A pocket of central Alabama had no assigned rep at all for 5 months. Nobody flagged it because the spreadsheet showed those zip codes under a rep who had quietly transferred to another division.

Quota attainment across the team ranged from 58% to 134%. When 2 reps swapped territories mid-year as part of a test I ran, their numbers reversed almost perfectly within 90 days. That told me the territory design was the primary variable, not the people working them.

What Did I Try Before Choosing Maptive?

My first attempt was fixing the spreadsheet itself. I spent a weekend pulling account data from Salesforce, matching it to zip codes, and building a pivot table that showed account count, total revenue, and average deal size per territory. That gave me a better picture of the numerical imbalance, but it told me nothing about drive time, geographic proximity between accounts, or where actual gaps in coverage existed. I could see that 1 territory had 620 accounts and another had 180, but I could not tell whether those 620 accounts were clustered in a 10-mile radius or scattered across 3 counties with a mountain range between them.

I tried drawing boundaries manually on Google Maps using the polygon tool. That lasted about 2 hours before I realized the tool had no way to tie account data to the shapes I was drawing. I was looking at empty outlines with no information about how many accounts or how much revenue fell inside each one. Cross-referencing every polygon against the spreadsheet by hand would have taken longer than the problem was worth.

I also looked at building territory views inside Salesforce. The CRM does have territory management modules, but ours was not configured for it, and our admin estimated 6 to 8 weeks of setup time plus an additional license cost. I did not have 6 weeks. I had a quarterly review approaching where I needed to present a plan, and my team was producing uneven results that I could not explain away with coaching notes.

That narrowed the search to standalone mapping software built for territory management. I needed something that could ingest our Salesforce data, plot accounts on a map, let me draw and adjust territories visually, and show drive time and account density in real time. I tested 3 platforms using free trials over the course of 2 weeks. 2 of them handled the data upload well enough but had rigid territory tools that only worked with pre-set geographic boundaries. Neither could calculate drive time between accounts or let me redraw a boundary and see the workload shift in real time. The third platform I tested was Maptive, and it did both of those things on the first day.

How Long Does It Take to Set Up Maptive?

I signed up for the 10-day free trial on a Monday morning and had our full customer database mapped by that afternoon. The upload took our existing spreadsheet, roughly 4,200 accounts with addresses, revenue figures, and assigned rep names, and geocoded it without manual reformatting. A handful of addresses flagged as unresolvable, mostly P.O. boxes and suite numbers with typos, but the error report made cleanup fast. By end of day I had an interactive map showing every account, color-coded by rep assignment, with revenue data visible on hover.

That first map exposed problems the spreadsheet had hidden for 3 years. I could see 3 reps with territories requiring 90+ minutes of drive time between their furthest accounts, while 2 other reps had territories compact enough to cover in a 20-minute loop. The overlap in northern Georgia showed up immediately as 2 colors stacked on the same cluster of pins. The dead zone in central Alabama was a visible blank spot surrounded by active territories on every side. None of that was apparent in tabular data. All of it was obvious the moment I looked at a map.

I converted from the free trial to a paid plan before the 10 days were up. I did not need the full trial period to know the tool worked.

Can Maptive Balance Sales Territories by Drive Time and Account Density?

Yes, and this is where the platform separated itself from everything else I tested. The territory creation tools let me build regions from zip code boundaries, county lines, or custom-drawn polygons. I used drive time polygons to group accounts based on actual travel time from each rep’s home base, calculated from road networks and traffic patterns rather than straight-line distance. That distinction came up constantly. 2 accounts that look adjacent on a flat map can sit 45 minutes apart when a ridge line or a missing highway interchange separates them.

I rebuilt all 11 territories over the course of a week. The platform let me drag boundaries, reassign individual accounts between territories, and watch the workload distribution recalculate in real time. I could test a configuration, see that it created a new imbalance somewhere else, undo it, and try a different split without losing previous work. Adjustments that would have consumed a full day of spreadsheet manipulation happened in minutes.

The demographic data overlay influenced 2 specific decisions during the rebuild. I layered household income and population density over our coverage map and found a cluster of zip codes in eastern Tennessee with strong market indicators and zero existing accounts. I carved that area into an adjacent rep’s territory and briefed them on the opportunity. Within 3 months, that rep opened 4 new accounts in the area without any additional marketing spend or lead generation support.

What Results Did I See After 6 Months With Maptive?

Average drive time per rep dropped by about 22 minutes per day once the new territories took effect. Over a 5-day selling week, that freed roughly 1.8 hours per rep for prospecting and account work. Across 11 reps, that recovered nearly 20 selling hours per week that had previously been spent sitting in traffic or backtracking between poorly grouped accounts.

Quota attainment compressed from a spread of 58%-134% down to 79%-112%. The bottom of the range came up substantially. The top held steady. That compression confirmed what the mid-year territory swap had already suggested: territory design was the dominant variable driving uneven performance, not individual skill or effort.

Fuel reimbursement costs dropped by roughly 12% over the 6-month period compared to the same window the prior year. We did not change our mileage rate or fleet policy during that time. The only variable that changed was how territories were drawn and how reps routed their daily schedules.

Account overlap dropped to functionally zero within the first month. Each rep received a shared link to their territory map showing exactly which accounts belonged to them at the street-address level. The disputes that had previously required conference calls and spreadsheet audits stopped happening entirely.

Which Maptive Features Matter Most for Sales Territory Management?

The 3 features I relied on daily were the territory builder, drive time polygons, and the heat map tool. The heat map showed revenue concentration across our entire footprint at a glance, which made quarterly reviews faster and gave me a visual tool for conversations with leadership about where to add headcount. When I proposed hiring a 12th rep to cover the eastern Tennessee expansion, I brought the heat map into the meeting showing account density against revenue per square mile. The approval conversation lasted about 4 minutes.

Route optimization was a benefit I had not originally planned to use. Reps with 8 to 12 stops per day generated optimized routes through the platform that cut backtracking and kept their days moving forward geographically. During high-volume weeks when reps ran 15+ stops, the routing handled the load without forcing them to break their day into separate plans.

The Salesforce integration kept territory maps current without manual re-uploads. New accounts entered in Salesforce appeared on the map without requiring me to export, reformat, and re-import a spreadsheet each time. The data stayed synchronized, which removed the maintenance step that typically kills tool adoption when teams are expected to keep 2 systems updated in parallel.

Is Maptive Worth the Price for Territory Management?

I went with the Enterprise plan because our team size required more than 5 user licenses. Maptive’s Pro Plan costs $1,250 per year for a single user, and the Team Plan runs $2,500 per year for 5 users. Neither fit a team of 11 reps plus myself and our operations analyst, so I contacted their sales team and negotiated an enterprise rate based on our seat count. The pricing conversation was direct and the quote came back within 2 business days, which mattered because I was working against a deadline to present the new territory plan at our quarterly review.

The cost justified itself quickly. Fuel reimbursement savings covered a meaningful share of the annual subscription within the first quarter. The recovered selling hours, nearly 20 per week across the team, translated into pipeline activity that had not been possible when reps were spending that time driving inefficient routes. The 4 new accounts opened in eastern Tennessee alone generated enough revenue in their first 6 months to cover the full annual cost of the platform several times over. I did not need to build a complicated ROI model to defend the renewal. The numbers were visible in our Salesforce reports and our fuel expense summaries without any manipulation.

For smaller teams considering the Pro or Team Plan, the 10-day free trial includes every feature with no credit card required. That gives enough time to load real account data, build actual territories, and see whether the tool produces results worth paying for. I was ready to convert by day 4.

6-Month Verdict

Maptive replaced a spreadsheet that had governed territory assignments for 3 years and produced measurably better outcomes within the first quarter. The territory builder gave me precision over boundaries that had been drawn by guesswork. The drive time tools surfaced allocation problems that no amount of pivot table sorting could have revealed. The heat maps and demographic overlays showed me revenue sitting unworked in areas where no rep had ever been assigned.

My team sells more, drives less, and has not had a single account ownership dispute since the new territories went live. For a problem that had gone unaddressed for years because it looked tidy enough inside a spreadsheet, Maptive made the real picture visible and gave me the tools to act on it.

words Al Woods