What Is Low Acid Coffee? The Main Benefits!

words Al Woods

No one likes the morning experience of getting up and taking aspirin. Sometimes even a cup of coffee won’t help as much as you want it to. You’re definitely not alone — many people suffer from stomach problems before heading off to work in the morning.

Would you like some relief? If so, this is the review you’ve been looking for! Low-acid coffee is one of the trendiest coffee types. And for a good reason, too! Low acid coffee offers a wide range of health benefits and an interesting wide range of tastes and flavors to savor.

In this article, we will break down everything you need to know about low acid coffee, including our top recommendations right here and now. Keep reading to learn more.

Why does coffee upset my stomach?

There are many reasons why coffee might upset your stomach. For instance, one possible reason is how your body reacts to the caffeine in the drink.

Caffeine stimulates your “fight or flight” response, causing a release of adrenaline and increased heart rate and blood pressure — all normal reactions designed to prepare your body for physical exertion.

Unfortunately, these effects can also cause feelings of anxiety and restlessness in some people, especially those sensitive to caffeine.

Another possible reason? You may be sensitive to one or more of the compounds found in coffee. For example, some people are sensitive to tannins (a naturally occurring compound found in tea).

These compounds give coffee its bitter taste while also causing digestive issues. On the same note, coffee is slightly acidic, with a pH between 4.85 and 5.10. So the acid in coffee may stimulate the release of gastric acid, which could increase symptoms of indigestion.

What is Low Acid Coffee?

Most people think that ideal coffee should be strong and bold and, for some, acidic. And this is true. But it is not easy to drink full-bodied, acidic coffee all day long! Even if you are a coffee lover, you may have an upset stomach or heartburn after drinking acid coffee all day.

Furthermore, conventional coffee can be almost impossible to drink if you have a sensitive stomach without getting heartburn or indigestion.

You’ve probably heard of low-fat milk, low-carb diets, and even low sodium foods. But what about low-acid-coffee?

Acidity occurs naturally in coffee, but certain roasting styles and brewing methods can amplify it.

In essence, acid levels in coffee can be determined by the soil quality, the climate, the altitude where the beans are grown, and, as mentioned above, the roasting styles. Each one of these will affect the taste as well.

So with low acid coffee, its acidity has been reduced through a special roasting process.

Reduced acid coffee aims to ensure every coffee enthusiast enjoys their favorite beverage regardless of health complications.

So if you have a sensitive stomach and are looking for the perfect cup of joe, low acid coffee may be your friend.

Low Acid Coffee Benefits

For some people, the caffeine hit makes coffee so appealing. Yet, if you’ve noticed that your morning cup of java leaves you feeling jittery or gives you heartburn and an upset stomach, you might want to consider a low-acid coffee.

Low-acid coffee beans are smoother, easier on the stomach, and less likely to cause heartburn.

Here are some of the benefits of low-acid coffee:

More workout-friendly

If you’re an athlete (or just going for a run), the last thing you need is a bunch of stomach acid sloshing around. Low-acid coffees are better for athletes because they don’t cause gastrointestinal distress and won’t interfere with performance.

Less bitterness means more flavor

Many people think acidic foods taste sharp or bitter — think citrus fruits, vinegar, and wine. Acidity in coffee takes away from many of its flavors and leaves behind a nasty aftertaste. Low-acid coffees have less bitterness, allowing more subtle flavors to shine through and making for a smoother joe cup.

Better for your teeth

Because low acid coffee has a lower pH level, it’s better for your teeth. A lower pH level means that the brew doesn’t contain as many acids, which can erode tooth enamel over time. This is especially important for people with sensitive teeth or those who suffer from tooth decay or cavities.

Low-Acid Coffee Options

If you love coffee but have trouble with heartburn or acid reflux, it is probably time to consider a low-acid coffee option. Fortunately, there are several options available to you. We explore them below.

Dark Roast Coffee

One of the easiest ways to minimize your exposure to acid in coffee products is to choose a dark roast coffee over lighter roasts. Light roasts tend to have a higher level of acidity than dark roasts do. Dark roasts, because they are roasted for longer, tend to lose some of their natural acidity and have less caffeine per cup than light roasts do.

Espresso Beans

Espresso beans have naturally low acidity levels, so they often taste smoother and sweeter than other types of beans. While espresso beans are typically roasted darker, many lighter roasts are processed similarly and can also be used to create low-acidic coffee.

A bonus is that espresso is usually prepared in small amounts, reducing your exposure to any potential acidity issues. If you are serious about reducing the risk of acid reflux from your coffee consumption, try switching your regular coffee out with espresso beans instead.

Cold Brew Coffee

Another option is to brew your coffee cold with cold brew concentrate or cold brew coffee bags. Cold brewing results in a lower acidity level because it doesn’t involve the high temperatures associated with traditional hot brewing methods.

Plus, it’s super easy — all you need to do is add water!

Naturally Low Acid Coffee Beans

Coffee beans are naturally acidic. The acidity in coffee is what gives it its bright, tangy flavor. However, highly acidic coffees can upset the stomach of some people. If you have acid reflux or a similar condition, you might want to avoid acidic coffees.

But that doesn’t mean you should steer clear of coffee altogether. Many companies sell naturally low-acidic coffee beans. Without adding anything to the beans, these companies manage to produce low-acid coffees through careful growing and roasting processes.

If you love your morning brew but cannot stand the way it makes you feel later in the day, then this type of coffee may be what you need!

Wrap Up

Low acid coffee has quickly become one of the most popular hot beverages in the United States and worldwide.

The benefits of low acid coffee are wide-ranging, making it a suitable drink for anyone to enjoy. It is also shelf-stable for several years, meaning that you don’t have to worry about it going stale before using it up!

We hope you've been enjoying your coffee. We'll keep you updated with any other developments in the coffee market as well!