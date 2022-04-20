You Can’t Do Your Job If You’re Not Managing Your Health At Work

words Al Woods

If you’re trying to focus on improving your health, then you need to make sure that you are making changes to every realm and circle of your life. It’s not just about going to the gym more often, it’s also about making sure that your work and workplace aren’t contributing to health problems by virtue of you simply doing your job. Here are a few changes that you can either make directly or start talking to colleagues and managers about to see if they can get implemented.

Talk about your needs

One of the problems with well-being in the workplace is that a lot of people think that they should suffer in silence, rather than bring up the question of their health. This is especially true of mental health, given the stigma that seems to surround it. However, in a lot of cases, your co-workers, as well as managers, may be more willing to invest in the well-being of the office than you might think. Talk about wellbeing initiatives that come to mind, as well as the health issues that might be brought about as a risk of some of the problems in the workspace.

Be aware of your body, especially when sitting

You might ignore it so that you can focus on your work, but your body is going to tell you when it needs a little break. If your legs are starting to feel achy or tense, be sure to get out of your seat and stretch them. Flexible desks that you can adjust so you can stand or sit are some of the best tools that you can invest in for the workplace. The next time your boss is talking about new furniture, consider recommending it. Of course, you can buy one for yourself, too, but just make sure that you’re still taking breaks, not just moving from working while standing to working while sitting.

Get up and pump those legs

Aside from simply getting away from the desk and stretching now and then, there is a need for legit physical activity. Even getting up and walking around can help you keep the blood pumping and stop you from sinking into a sedentary lifestyle. You can either try to manage it alone or talk to your boss (if you have one) and see how to ensure your workplace step challenge app benefits everyone. Turning fitness goals and challenges into something that the whole team can get involved in can make everyone more motivated to keep a healthy workplace, as you all feel a sense of togetherness, involvedness, as well as a certain accountability that makes those efforts more likely to stick in the long-run.

Be mindful of what snacks you bring with you

The snacks that you bring to the workplace or place on your desk always offer a good opportunity to relax and enjoy a little pleasure to help you get through the day. You might even leave them out to share with anyone who passes by your desk, doing them a good turn. However, if it’s nothing but candy or chocolate, you could be adding hundreds of calories, several times a day, every day each week. That adds up. Think about some of the healthier snacks you could bring with you, such as wholegrain bars. If it’s just a personal serving, some pre-made popcorn is light enough to not be a concern but you can peck away at it through the day, as well.

Make sure that you’re staying hydrated

Do you find that you begin to experience headaches or that your attention begins to wander the longer that you’re at work? You might think that this is just tiredness starting to take effect, but it’s very possible that dehydration could be playing a role as well. Make sure that you’re getting enough water throughout your working day. There are helpful apps that can track how much water you’re drinking, as well as how much you should be drinking. There are also foods that can help you with their water content, such as grapes, melons, apples, and oranges. Dehydration can lead to some dangerous situations, such as feeling faint while walking or driving, so do your best to avoid it.

Share information about activities and events

Promoting a focus on wellbeing and fitness in the work can help not just your individual health, but also the working relationship that you have with others. Shared goals can create a sense of camaraderie and one great way to do that is to post information about sports activities or events that people can get involved in, whether it’s a class you could join together or a marathon that you could all get involved in. Take a look at the local fitness activities available in your area and start floating ideas out there. If no one is biting, you shouldn’t try to force the issue, but always keep the invitation open. It’s not unlikely that someone else is going to be thinking about improving their health and might inquire about it eventually.

Be mindful of the mind

Of course, it’s not just your physical health that can be affected by your workplace. You have to focus on taking care of your mind, as well. To that end, there are methods of understanding and improving your mental health. This can include taking a break from work to have a mini-mindfulness meditation session for yourself. Making sure that you take your lunch breaks away from your work desk is important, as well. It’s not just good to get a change of environment for your mental health, but it also refreshes you so that you can come back to work renewed and thus are more likely to be productive in those afternoon timeslots where it’s easy to feel somewhat drained and unmotivated.

Depending on the nature of your work and workplace, you might not have the power to directly make all of the changes above. You can, however, make your working day a little healthier, regardless, so take what measures you can.