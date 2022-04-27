What You Should Know about Omega Watches

words Al Woods
Omega watches have been worn by the first men to walk on the moon and by every James Bond since Golden Eye. Rich in history, the Swiss brand has risen to second place on the world podium behind Rolex. Incidentally, Omega has become one of the figureheads of the luxury Swiss watch industry. We will accompany you in the discovery of this exceptional watch brand, a true jewel of Swiss fine watchmaking that has become a symbol of prestige all around the globe.
Omega: An Experienced Swiss Watchmaker
The Omega rubber strap, leather strap and metal strap watches that make the world dream today are the result of decades of expertise. The beginnings of Omega watches date back to 1848 when Louis Brandt opened his workshop in Switzerland, in La Chaux-de-Fonds. Aiming to create watches of high quality and of impeccable precision, the young craftsman and his brand “Louis Brandt” acquired in a few years a strong reputation in Switzerland and then in Europe.
In 1879, the two Brandt sons took up the torch and continued to expand the brand by moving the premises to Bienne. A period of both technological and industrial innovations followed and allowed the brand to produce the real first Omega watch in 1984. Its success inspired the change of the brand name. In 1969, Omega made history when Buzz Aldrin set foot on the lunar star wearing a Speedmaster watch on his wrist. It was renamed Moonwatch later.
It was not until the 90s that the brand began to shine again on the world, and resumed its way to the heights. Under the impetus of Swatch, the company redefines its identity. In 1999, George Daniels developed coaxial escapement. In 2011, Omega watches were produced at the rate of some 700,000 pieces per year! Moreover, they knew how to surround themselves with ambassadors of talent and charm like George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Michael Phelps and Michael Schumacher. Omega is now a reference in the world of watchmaking thanks to its history, its various performances and records.
Omega Watch Ranges
The ranges of Omega watches are the heritage of the brand and its evolution over the last century. They were born from technology and successive innovations:
- Omega Globemaster: this range represents the requirement at its climax, being the first Master Chronometer in the world. The vintage design of this range is inspired by the prestigious past of the brand.
- Omega Constellation: this range is a sublimation of the legendary elegance of the Swiss watch brand. It even includes a 34mm model enriched with diamonds.
- Omega Seamaster: this range perfectly combines elegance, clarity and simplicity. There is also the range of Omega Seamaster Diver watches made with robust and elegant materials, including the famous 007 watch which has become iconic for its role in the James Bond films since 1995.
- Omega Speedmaster: this range also contains many models, including the famous Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, heir to the watches that accompanied the Apollo missions.
- Omega city watches: a range of comfortable watches with a sleek and sophisticated design, revealing their elegance in movement.