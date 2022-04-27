What You Should Know about Omega Watches

words Al Woods

Omega watches have been worn by the first men to walk on the moon and by every James Bond since Golden Eye. Rich in history, the Swiss brand has risen to second place on the world podium behind Rolex. Incidentally, Omega has become one of the figureheads of the luxury Swiss watch industry. We will accompany you in the discovery of this exceptional watch brand, a true jewel of Swiss fine watchmaking that has become a symbol of prestige all around the globe.

Omega: An Experienced Swiss Watchmaker

The Omega rubber strap, leather strap and metal strap watches that make the world dream today are the result of decades of expertise. The beginnings of Omega watches date back to 1848 when Louis Brandt opened his workshop in Switzerland, in La Chaux-de-Fonds. Aiming to create watches of high quality and of impeccable precision, the young craftsman and his brand “Louis Brandt” acquired in a few years a strong reputation in Switzerland and then in Europe.

In 1879, the two Brandt sons took up the torch and continued to expand the brand by moving the premises to Bienne. A period of both technological and industrial innovations followed and allowed the brand to produce the real first Omega watch in 1984. Its success inspired the change of the brand name. In 1969, Omega made history when Buzz Aldrin set foot on the lunar star wearing a Speedmaster watch on his wrist. It was renamed Moonwatch later.

It was not until the 90s that the brand began to shine again on the world, and resumed its way to the heights. Under the impetus of Swatch, the company redefines its identity. In 1999, George Daniels developed coaxial escapement. In 2011, Omega watches were produced at the rate of some 700,000 pieces per year! Moreover, they knew how to surround themselves with ambassadors of talent and charm like George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Michael Phelps and Michael Schumacher. Omega is now a reference in the world of watchmaking thanks to its history, its various performances and records.

Omega Watch Ranges

The ranges of Omega watches are the heritage of the brand and its evolution over the last century. They were born from technology and successive innovations: