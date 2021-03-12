Here’s Why Packaging Is More Important Than You Think

words Al Woods



One of the errors that rookie business owners make is when they neglect the importance of proper product packaging. While it’s true that it’s easy to get lost in other business-related aspects such as advertising, research, and customer service, product packaging does more than just protect your product during transport and storage. Here are a few reasons why it’s important to do it well:

It’s Your Chance to Make a Lasting Impression

Whenever customers interact with your products, the first thing they’re going to see is its packaging. The way you present your products says a lot about your brand and the manner you approach your customers. This is also similar to the way that a good website can help encourage customers to make a purchase. A poorly-packed product is unlikely to sell even when the product is good. If this is difficult to believe, you only need to look at the number of unboxing videos on the internet to see that the unboxing experience matters a great deal to consumers.

Packaging Colors Can Influence Consumer Buying Habits

Many psychological studies have proven that colors have an effect on the purchasing behavior of customers, and many companies have used this to influence sales. Colors such as grey evoke a sense of seriousness and professionalism, while colors like red evoke passion. The color pink has been found to have a calming effect on the perceiver. Using the right colors will not only help create a product identity, but it can also attract the attention of a potential buyer. It’s also for this reason that most children’s toys come in colorful packaging, while business tools come in plain packaging.

Product Packaging Works As a Brand Marketing Tool

When packaging is well done, it can become a hallmark of your brand. The Pringles can or a bottle of Coca Cola are just a few examples, whether it’s due to their shape or their color. Your brand reputation can help create a favorable perception of your products and a good product can also do the same for your brand reputation. It also follows that poor packaging can harm the perception of both your product and your brand.

Using Sustainable Packaging Has Been Proven to Increase Sales

An increasing number of consumers are becoming particular with how packaging impacts the environment. The packaging materials’ carbon footprint, reusability, and recyclability are all factors that modern consumers consider before making a purchase decision. Packaging doesn’t just need to be easy to open, sturdy, and durable, but it also needs to be environment-friendly. Companies that understand this are able to not only capitalize on the public clamor for environment-friendly packaging, but they are also able to reduce costs and minimize any adverse impact they may have on the environment.

Product packaging is just as important as the product itself. You need only look at how big companies take packaging design seriously, some, even opting to spend thousands of dollars in order to attain their desired design.