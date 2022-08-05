How To Work With Fish And Seafood In The Kitchen 

words Al Woods

Possibilities are endless inside a kitchen. There is so much to cook, so many seasonings to use, and dozens of ways for preparing a dish, that the finish line seems to disappear when learning about cooking. With such vast knowledge to acquire, it is natural to hesitate at the time of preparing certain dishes. 

After all, one may be an expert in cooking red meat but fail with pasta. Fish and seafood are not out of this list either. Truth is, there is a lot to take into account when working with these types of food. Here we’ll reveal some secrets to working with fish and seafood as you should.

Fish And Seafood tips

Use The Right Knives 

If you go to a mechanic’s garage, you’ll see hundreds of tools. Each one serves a unique purpose, even if they look similar. The kitchen is not too different from an auto repair shop. In the kitchen, one needs the exact tool for the exact food. 

If you are working with seafood, you cannot use any standard knife. You need the proper ones: fileting knives to cut wafer-thin slices, a Deba to cut through fish bones, an oyster and clam knife, and a Yanagida for sushi. Oh, and don’t forget to count on a fish spatula and a fish scaler as well. 

Keep Food Cool and Fresh 

Certain groceries stand the test of time. They may be left out for weeks, even months, and not show any sign of being spoiled or rotten. Unfortunately, seafood is not part of this group. 

Seafood must be kept frozen at least at -18°C or below. This way, you prevent bacteria from developing, thus, expanding the shelf life of the food. However, not every type of fish last the same amount of time. Ask and answer yourself questions all the time: How low does the freezer’s temperature need to be to maintain the trout fresh? Also, how long does smoked salmon last while stored in the freezer? Will gathering different types of fish together affect each other? And so on. 

The more research you do, the better. Each fish is unique, so you better be prepared beforehand. 

Avoid Overcooking 

A common mistake almost every chef makes when cooking fish. The only raw fish that you should eat is sushi, but please avoid reaching the other extreme as well. Cooking experts don’t want to take the fish out too early. However, in doing this, many end up crossing the line and taking it out too late. 

An overcooked fish is dried and tasteless; a must-prevent for any seafood lover. Now, we are clarifying this because it is common for fish to keep on cooking itself even after it has been removed from the heater. Keep your eye out, although it is safe to mention that trial and error may be your best teacher. 

Fish Seafood tips

Although these tips are highly effective, we want to remind you that the kitchen is not an easy place to work in. In other words, don’t be afraid of failure. Try and fail as much as you can. Burn a dish, spoil another one, and the third one will be a masterpiece. Trust in yourself, embrace new experiences, and always enjoy the process. 

Tags:

corsets and cincherscorsets and cinchers
NEXT STORY
What is the difference between corsets and cinchers?
Dream JewelryDream Jewelry
PREV STORY
Tips on How to Get Your Dream Jewelry Today

You May Also Like

Slowing down in Porto, Europe’s chillest city break

City breaks don't come much slower than Porto and the nearby Duoro Valley, writes ...

author_avatar
Chris Z
0 Shares
Visit Flowers

A List Of Places You Have To Visit If You Like Flowers

words Alexa Wang Even if you’re not the biggest flower lover in the world, ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Lakeside Hotel & Spa: Laid back luxury on the southern shore of Lake Windermere

When we were invited to come and check out the Lakeside Hotel we were ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Dirty Burger – London’s Dirty Little Secret

Walk along Highgate road, and there are no signs of our destination, save perhaps ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
travel tips

Prepare for Your Next Trip the Right Way With These Expert Tips

words Al Woods Traveling is a fun and rewarding experience. But often, the excitement ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
Molecular Gastonomy - Heston Blumenthal

Molecular Gastronomy – Fad or Revolution?

Of all the trends popularised by the British foodie explosion of the last two ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares