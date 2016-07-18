6 ways to prepare for your business trip to Chicago

words Al Woods

Whether you’ve been traveling for work purposes for some time, or you’re about to embark on your first business trip, you may be wondering how best to prepare for your time away. Unlike a trip for leisure, a business trip is different in the sense that the majority of your time will be largely dominated by your busy schedule. However, doing your research and being prepared can help give you free time to explore.

If you’re heading to Chicago for a business trip, the windy city is known for its interesting architecture, friendly locals, and museums, meaning there is always something new and exciting to check out. Before you head out the door, here are 5 things you can do to prepare yourself for a Chicago business trip.

Read All Relevant Information

Your first port of call before heading on a Chicago business trip is to check what your workplace policies are on traveling with work, as well as what you and your company aim to get out of the experience. If you work for a business, you should be able to gain access to their company policy and rules so that you are aware of what is expected of you. The company policy should outline whether you’re already provided with insurance, as well as approved expenses that you may be allowed.

Bring Business Cards

No matter how long you have in the city, you can never be too sure of who you will meet in Chicago. When on business, you could stumble into an industry expert who could be a great network in the future, so it’s advised to bring some business cards with you. The power of networking should never be underestimated in business, especially as in many instances, it’s a case of not what you know, but who you know.

Find the Right Accommodation

Many professionals who travel for business purposes wrongly assume that their only accommodation option is to stay in a hotel. When heading to a major city, Blueground offers rent furnished apartment s rentals in Chicago that you can use as a base during your business trip. You can rent out a premium furnished apartment that is not only pet-friendly but also includes amenities such as a pool, a gym, and at times, doormen. Whether you’re looking for a short or long-term stay, Blueground will have something to suit your needs.

Get Some Recommendations

Chicago is home to a wide array of activities, restaurants, and bars. To see and do as much as you can in the city, you should ask for recommendations for some of the best places to go, especially if you want to impress clients. The way to many people’s hearts is through their stomach, so finding a posh restaurant in Chicago that serves up some of the tastiest cuisines in the city shouldn’t be too hard to find. Whether you’re dining for business purposes or leisure, there are tons of hotspots dotted across Chicago that are sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Pack Light

Whether you’re heading to Chicago on business for a couple of days or longer, it’s always advised to pack as light as possible. The last thing you want is to carry heavy luggage which can put a strain on your back and shoulders. Taking the essentials (rather than everything but the kitchen sink) will mean you have everything you need for your journey. Going on public transport with an abundance of luggage can make it difficult to get around, so as long as you have items such as your laptop for business, your trip will likely run smoothly.

Create an Itinerary

If you’ve never been to Chicago before, it’s only natural that you will want to explore and see as much as you can. When on downtime from work, finding an activity or attraction that sparks your interest can be something to look forward to and make your trip one to remember. Whether it’s by heading on a food tour, visiting a museum, or for those into their arts, checking out The Art Institute of Chicago, creating an itinerary is advised before heading out the door. Once you’ve found windows of free time from meetings and conferences, you can create a list of all the things you want to see when in Chicago.

Knowledge is power, so if it’s your first time visiting Chicago, the more research you do into the city, the better. While you may dread the idea of going on a business trip filled with meetings and conferences, there are lots of fun things to do in Chicago that can be a great way to relax and unwind after a hard day. Whether you’re staying in Chicago for a couple of nights or an extended stay, creating an itinerary will help you get the most out of your business trip.