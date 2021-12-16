Looking for the best places to eat at Disney World? We don’t blame you! Try these 15 mouth-watering restaurants!

words Al Woods

If you are bringing your kids to the sunny state of Florida, then we recommend heading to the magical Disney World. Not only will Disney be one of the highlights of your entire year, but this will be a vacation for the kids to remember. If they have never been on a plane, out of their state, or experienced the incredible aura of this theme park, they are sure to have a memorable time that will be cemented into their young lives.

After all, Disney World is often referred to as a magical place – you can enjoy walking around the theme park, talking with other visitors, exploring the numerous parks, and trying out all of the rides. If your kids are young, you can still find plenty of them to do – you can go to character-themed breakfast and lunches, enjoy the slower-paced rides, and check out the water park. If your kids are teenagers and they are into thrills and fast-paced roller coasters, then you have to choose from them as well – don’t worry. Disney World has something for everyone – even you as an adult! You can go to the themed bars, check out the interactive movie sets, and curb your hunger at one of the mouth-watering restaurants that are located within the park.

Not sure where to eat? If you have never been to Disney World before – or it has been decades since you have been to this fun-loving place – then check out our research-backed list to see the best restaurants to hit during your next vacation. We are positive that they won’t disappoint!

However, before you begin scoping out the park to see the best places to eat, whether it be for a quick lunch or an extravagant dinner, you need to keep in mind the dining facts about Disney World. There are numerous returns to choose from, ranging from chains to hotel restaurants. You can either choose to eat at your accommodation, which will have plenty of choices, or you can choose a lunch on the go to get a quick bite and save some cash.

The last thing to remember before you go to Disney World is that some places might still be closed due to the Covid protocol – however, vacationers will love to hear that most restaurants are back open and running! Enjoy normal life once more with the Disney World restaurants that are sure to quench your thirst and get rid of any hunger pangs.

If you’re looking for “best places to eat at Disney World”, you can click here to see more.

Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

One of the best breakfasts in Disney World – and we argue the entire state of Florida – the breakfast at the Grand Floridian Cafe is sure to start your day off right! Are you peckish after a long night of sleep and you didn’t eat dinner due to traveling? If so, then head here for a cost-friendly breakfast, lunch, or dinner for between just $15 and $35 per person – an absolute steal in this expensive resort area! We highly recommend trying the filling buttermilk fried chicken and waffle for breakfast – add a bit of Southern flair into your vacation with this hearty breakfast/brunch.

Kona Cafe at Disney’s Pynesionan Village Resort

If you are into a different type of cuisine – like Polynesian food – we recommend checking out the Kona Cafe. For another breakfast option that is used to keep you satisfied for the duration of the morning and early afternoon, the Tonga Toast is otherworldly. Enjoy the sweet and savory breakfast with bananas, sugar, and strawberry compote to start your day on a “sweet’ note. If you are into something a little more “American”, then we recommend trying the Macadamia Nut pancakes.

Primo Piatto at Disney’s Riviera Resort

For a cost-effective lunch or snack that is under $15 per person, you will finally feel good about spending money on food! You can avoid spending a fortune and still get a hearty dinner that is going to keep you full for hours. A quick-service place that is ideal for a pit-stop for lunch or a budget-friendly dinner, the French and Italian dishes here are going to fill you up. We recommend trying the Croque Madame or the Croque Monsieur for a filling French lunch – just think of a ham and cheese sandwich with extra cheese. Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong – the Primo Piatto is the ideal place to head for hearty French and Italian fare that won’t break the bank.

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory

Located in the French Quarter at the Port Orleans Resort, the Sassagoula Floatworks is the best place to go for a taste of New Orleans. Have you been to this vibrant city before and you miss the tasty seafood and creole? If so, then you can check out Floatworks and try the beginners, shrimp, and grits, or tasty jambalaya that is going to make you think that you are at Mardi Gras.

Bomba Flavors of Africa

Located in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, you can get an all-you-can-eat buffet for just $15 per person at this African and American Style buffet restaurant! If you are really hungry after a long day of walking around the park and you skipped lunch, you can head here for a dinner buffet for just $35 – if you eat enough food, the price is more than worth it! You can get American classics here that your younger kids who are picky eaters are going to love, like chicken nuggets, mac and cheese, and different soups.

Trails’ End Restaurant

This restaurant is located in the Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, offering another all-you-can-eat buffet that is going to keep you full and happy for hours afterwards. Featuring American cuisine, you can head here if you find that you and your family are peculiar eaters who do not want to branch out from your own ethnic cuisine. Or sometimes, you just enjoy having what you are familiar with! And we don’t blame you – here you can get classics that are going to add to a sense of homegrown nostalgia, featuring BBQ ribs, mac and cheese, breakfast skillets, and much more.

Olivia’s Cafe

Located in the Old Key West Resort, Olivia’s Cafe is the top choice to head to get the best comfort food that is going to help you get rid of the holiday tiredness. If you find what you need somewhat of a break from the Disney-filled atmosphere – with the themed brunches and kids running around – then head to Olivia’s Cafe to feel like you are back out in the “real world” again.

Ohana

Located in the Polynesian Village Resort, this is the best place to go if you have small children! You can eat a hearty breakfast here for just $15 per person – and enjoy the entertainment that comes along with the great food! With character-themed breakfasts and a family-style atmosphere, you will love the Disney breakfasts, characters that are going to visit your table during your dining experience, and Magic Kingdom fireworks from just outside the window!

Whispering Canyon Cafe

Locadia Wilderness Lodge, we have another all-you-can-eat restaurant that is great if you are hungry after exploring the entire day in the wilderness zone. We recommend sharing the Burnt Ends nachos with your family and ending with one of the seasonal cobblers – after all, Florida is known for having fresh fruit that is a great dessert option!

Storybook Dining at Artist Point

Also located in the Wilderness Lodge, the Storybook Dining at Artist Point is arguably the best dining experience for those who want to have characters to speak with and interact with during their dining experience. If your children are young and love characters like Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, then this American restaurant is the best place to head for a surprisingly good dinner of pork shank or prime rib!

Topolino’s Terrace

Located at the Disney Riviera Resort, Topolino’s Terrace is the perfect French spot to head if you really want upscale food with character dining. Head here to check out the character breakfast, seeing your children’s faces light up as they interact with the actors. Better yet, head here for dinner on the rooftop patio and enjoy an upscale smoked salmon dinner.

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

Located at the Fort Wilderness Resort and campground, the Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue is the ideal place to head if you want dinner and a show. Although more costly than other options, you can experience high-end entertainment at the price of dinner! Considering the price is only $65, this is a style for Disney World – you usually get a burger and fries for half that price! Gnaw on some fried chicken and imbibe in some alcoholic beverage with your older pals.

Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Located in the Kidani Village, this is the best stop if you have spent a full day checking out the animals then this is the place to get a cost-effective lunch or dinner. For just $15 per person, you can enjoy African or Indian cuisine that is going to keep you full for hours. Even if your kids typically enjoy their American classics, they will love the butter chicken dinner and traditional burger!

Conclusion

Are you going to Disney World on your next vacation? If so, then head to one of these mouth-watering restaurants while you are here! You can enjoy a wide range of cuisine, from a breakfast buffet to ethnic cuisine for dinner!