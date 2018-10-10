Top Destinations Every Mermaid Should Put On Their Bucketlist

words Al Woods

Swimming has always been of paramount importance for women who are obsessed with water. So whether you plan to dive full throttle in the beautiful blue water of the Maldives or a calm ocean in your town, the world has some of the most amazing places to offer. Here, in this article, we will guide you through the most beautiful places for want to be mermaids to put on their tails and swim.

1. Red Beach, Greece

This crescent-shaped island was once in the center of the Aegean Sea. It is said that this island was once the center of attraction in the Bronze Age. The most intriguing thing to note about this island is, it shoulders the beautiful buildings of the city, hence, giving an amazing view from the windows during the night time. When you visit the Red Beach, you will easily be able to explore the astonishing iron-rich cliffs and sandstones.

2. Amazon River

Although everyone is aware of Amazon, not many people know that it has an amazing river. Contrary to what most people think, the calm blue and warm water of the Amazon River is the perfect spot for swimming. Find a cheap flight deal to this country and enjoy as much swimming as possible. One of the concrete reasons behind so many people visiting Amazon is because of its mind-boggling river that has lukewarm water throughout the year.

3. Cartagena, Colombia

If you are obsessed with history and want to swim between the breathtaking pristine locations of an old city, book a flight to Cartagena. You will be intrigued to know; this beautiful town is inhabited by more than 27 beautiful Islands. This means you have a vast array of options to choose from. Interestingly, the water in every Island tastes different and feels unique. You can also plan a boating trip to one of the Islands with your family and friends. Don’t forget to take your boating license before venturing out in the sea.

4. Long Beach, Tofino

Although, you might not be able to enjoy the experience of swimming in its chilled water, yet it is acknowledged as one of the best beaches for swimming. Especially if you want to love taking sun-kissed selfies in the water, long Beach is the right option for you. The most iconic thing to notice about the beach is, it is rolled in crashing waters and sand lines. You can also go out on a long walk with your loved one to enjoy the sunset. Its water has a moderate temperature, and you can swim in it any time of the day.

5. Panama City Beach, Florida

Although much emphasis is on the sports of this state, not many people know, its Panama City Beach is one of the most iconic places to visit. It has unique sugar dunes that look amazing during the night time. If you don’t have hands-on experience with swimming, you can take help from professionals on the beach. They offer services at a cheap price and can give you an underwater tour. Don’t mind tipping them if they offer to go the extra mile in helping you.

6. Manly Beach, Sydney

Sydney has always been of paramount importance to people who are frequent travelers across the globe. You will be surprised to know, Manly beach is reached through the world’s most amazing ferry boat ride. It crosses the opera house and allows the passengers to get a view of the Harbour Bridge. Manly beach has everything that is the dream of a swimmer. It has an abundance of beautiful sunsets, soft sands, and crystal clear water. You must plan a trip to Sydney if you swoon over calm blue water.

7. Blue Lagoon, Fiji

No one can deny that Fiji is a traveler’s paradise. Especially when it comes to swimming in the amazing splashes of water, Blue Lagoon concretes its position as the best spot. It is acknowledged as a mystical place that has straight been taken out of a fairy tale. People who visit Fiji very often claim that it is nothing less than a wonderland. Pretty much in the middle of Fiji, you will easily be able to find a spot for swimming and enjoying yourself.