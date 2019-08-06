5 mistakes in operating an automobile air conditioner

words Alexa Wang

Today, air conditioning in the car is a very popular system. Especially if you are going on a trip. The ventilation system and the air temperature in the cabin are the key to your comfort and pleasant journey, as well as your health and safety. But it turns out that not everyone knows how to use it correctly and make a lot of mistakes. We’ll talk about them.

Car owners who have not yet faced repairing an air conditioner do not even realize how expensive this procedure can be. That is why we immediately want to focus on the cost of repairs, so that it becomes clear: it is better to service the air conditioner in a timely manner than to repair it in the future. In addition to high repair costs, car air conditioning can be a source of other troubles, for example, leading to the spread of disease.

Mistake No. 1

Ignoring the annual air conditioning system maintenance procedure. This is a mistake, since for all rubber hoses, due to their porosity, a freon leak tolerance of up to 10% is provided. Therefore, it is easy to calculate the possible annual loss of freon in the air conditioner of the machine.

Mistake No. 2

Turning off the air conditioner as a preventative measure in the winter. This procedure is necessary, since during the operation of the air conditioner, all the inside of the air conditioning system is lubricated. This eliminates the drying out of rubber seals, hoses, etc., which helps to keep the system tight, minimize refrigerant leakage, and also lubricate all internal parts of the compressor and prevent corrosion. In winter, it is advisable to “pump” the entire air conditioning system every two weeks. It takes 15 minutes.

Mistake No. 3

Ignoring the antibacterial treatment of the radiator-evaporator in the passenger compartment. This leads to the fact that the air conditioner not only becomes a source of an unacceptable and unpleasant odor, but can also provoke diseases of passengers. It is optimal to carry out professional antibacterial treatment of the air conditioner twice a season of its operation: at the beginning (in the spring), and at the end (in October). At the same time, the passenger compartment filter must be replaced. It is also clogged, so its throughput is reduced and the driver is forced to set the maximum blowing speed. This is not only acoustic discomfort, but also low interior cooling efficiency.

Mistake No. 4

Self-refueling of the system with freon from an aerosol can (found on sale in the markets). Refueling the system on its own, at random (without pumping out and controlling freon in the system) can lead to an overabundance of it. As a result, it will not have time to evaporate in the radiator-evaporator and may get into the compressor in liquid form. And this will lead to water hammer and the destruction of the air conditioning compressor.

Mistake No. 5

Riding with an open hatch or windows with the air conditioner turned on. With this driving mode, a large amount of warm air enters the cabin, so the cooling system will always work at maximum load. And this, in fact, also reduces the resource of the air conditioner.