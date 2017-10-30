Five ways to make the most of your Orlando vacation

words Alexa Wang

Vacations can be a lot of fun, but you may be rolling the dice. If you aren’t careful, your vacation can actually cause more stress than it alleviates. That’s especially the case if you pick a popular vacation destination, like Orlando.

There are a ton of fun things to do in Orlando, FL, but because it’s a worldwide vacation destination, it’s busy, getting around can be frustrating, and costs can add up quickly. You could potentially return home wishing you never left in the first place.

It doesn’t have to be that way! You can relax, enjoy, and get the most out of your Orlando vacation with a little preparation ahead of time.

Only Do What You Want to Do

There’s a lot to do in Orlando. There’s no way you’re going to be able to do it all, which means you’re going to have to do some things while leaving other experiences behind.

With such a limited amount of time, make sure you choose an Orlando vacation package online that’s right for you. Don’t let discounted prices convince you to do something you don’t want to do, and don’t feel pressured into visiting a theme park because that’s what everyone else says you should do.

Think carefully about the kind of experience you want to have and choose from activities like:

Visiting Disney World can be fun for the whole family, but it’s especially fun for young children.

Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure are good choices for older kids and adults.

SeaWorld is the right choice for families that want to see marine life up close and personal.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is the perfect stop for those who like the strange and bizarre.

Pick the Right Time to Go

The right time to go to Orlando is subjective, so understanding exactly what you want out of your vacation is a must.

If good weather is important, because you want to spend time on the beach, plan a trip between March and May. If you want to avoid the crowds, consider visiting in February or September. Of course, you may have to plan your vacation when the kids aren’t in school. Just make sure you come prepared with the mindset to mix and mingle with tons of people.

Find a Hotel with a Shuttle

Getting to and from the theme parks can be a huge hassle. Many families have wasted time loading up the car, getting lost, and trying to figure out where to park. Instead, skip the car and stay in a hotel with a shuttle.

Many hotels in the Orlando area offer shuttles to the area’s most popular parks so you won’t have to worry about transportation at all. Staying at these resorts may cost a little bit more, but the extra cost is well worth the headaches you’ll skip by not trying to navigate Orlando in a car.

Research Ticket Options Before You Leave

Long gone are the days where you just walked up to the ticket counter to buy tickets for the theme park. Today, you have many different options, so it’s worth your time to research those options before you leave.

There are many cheap ways to buy theme park tickets. For example, if you buy multiple-day passes, each subsequent day gets cheaper. You can also find ticket packages with reduced prices because you’re buying more than one.

If you choose to buy your tickets online before you arrive, you may also enjoy savings vouchers for during your visit to the park.

Bring Your Own Food into the Theme Parks

Worried about shelling out the big bucks to buy everyone lunch and dinner in all the parks during your vacation? You don’t have to. Surprisingly, the parks in Orlando allow you to carry in food and drinks. Even Disney World allows you to bring food that doesn’t need to be heated!

Save money by packing sandwiches for lunch. Even if you only pack one meal, you’ll save hundreds of dollars over the course of your trip.

Don’t forget drinks! A refillable water bottle can save you a ton of money on overpriced water bottles in the park!

Don’t automatically assume that an Orlando vacation will be great just because you show up. Without the proper planning, you may wish you didn’t go on vacation at all! Make sure that isn’t the case by following these tips before you board the plane or hop in the car.