Yves Saint Laurent bags: The history

words Alexa Wang

A major staple in the history of contemporary fashion, discover the successful, but an often tumultuous history of Yves Saint Laurent Bags.

After the industrial revolution, there was a stream of fashion brands that designed and shaped the way we dress and carry things around. However, for a long period of time, the designs were more tradition inspired, as seen in Gucci bags with their horse riding references. It all started to change after the second world war and Yves Saint Laurent Bags and other items by the designer were at the forefront of fashion responding to its time.

Today, Yves Saint Laurent is a globally renowned brand with their array of fashion products loved by people of the highest spectrum of society. However, the journey to this overwhelming recognition wasn’t easy. Here, we explore the history of this famous brand in detail.









Yves Saint Laurent – the Designer

Born in 1936 in Algeria to his French parents, Yves Saint Laurent was one of the most influential French fashion designers in the 20th century. He is often credited with helping his nation to the rise from the ashes and reclaims their influential position in the global spectrum. It was in 1961 when he founded his eponymous fashion brand and reshaped the future of fashion.

At the age of 17, he got enrolled in the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris and took no time to make an impression. Soon, he went under the tutelage of Christian Dior and learned the basics of his unique expressions from the master. In 1957, at the age of just 21, he found himself as the head of the Dior, after the sudden death of his master.

Not fazed by leading this incredible brand, Yves saved his mentor’s brand from financial ruin and introduced a new, softer look for his spring 1958 collection. It propelled him to the height of the global acclaims, with the dress now known as ‘trapeze dress’ a massive critical success.

However, a combination of the Algerian war, along with his physical and mental sickness lead to the bitter end of his collaboration with Dior, before he went on to establish his own fashion label. The hugely influential designer died in 2008.

Yves Saint Laurent YSL – the Brand

In 1961, Yves along with his partner Pierre Bergé started their own brand named Yves Saint Laurent YSL. Within the first decade of their journey, the brand has revolutionized the luxury fashion with a creative influx of streetwear and continental inspiration. It was when they popularized trends like beatnik look, tight trousers, safari jackets for men and women, tall, thigh-high boots, and last but not least, the classic tuxedo suit for women.

In the design and production of the Yves Saint Laurent bags, the same philosophy is applied – edgy, a street like, yet uncompromisingly elegant. Today, their collection includes ready-to-wear for men and women, leather goods, jewelry, shoes, and a line of beauty products made by L’Oréal.