5 free activities to enjoy in London over Christmas – words Alexa Wang

London is not the cheapest city in the world, but there are a huge number of free events and activities taking place throughout the year.

The Christmas period is no different. In fact, there may be even more fun things to do at this time of year that won’t cost you a penny. We’ve listed five of the best activities to enjoy in London over Christmas below.

Christmas Lights

London’s Christmas lights are a must-see. But with so many to choose from, you’ll have to make a tough decision regarding which ones to check out. Of course, Oxford Street and Regent Street take a lot of the acclaim, but there are many others on offer, and you may find that some of the smaller light displays are more to your liking. You’ll find lights at Carnaby Street, Covent Garden and wrapped around the huge Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square. So, wrap up warm, grab yourself a hot drink and enjoy the glittering displays that only come out at this time of year.

Southbank Festive Market

Strolling along the Thames is one of the best free things you can do in London, whatever time of year, but at Christmas you also get to enjoy the Southbank Festive Market. You’ll come across cute little wooden huts selling festive food and Christmas trinkets. If you’re looking for somewhere to stay nearby, the Royal Horseguards Hotel is just across the river and allows you to compare views from the Thames’ south and north banks.

Belt out those carols

Christmas carols are a wonderful tradition and, because you are joined with a host of other singers, it doesn’t matter whether you’re professional vocalist or can barely sing a note. In London, there are a number of carol singing events that are free to attend during the festive period, including regular performances in Trafalgar Square. You can listen to the carollers there (and join in) between 4pm and 8pm on weekdays, and between 2pm and 6pm on weekends.

Take in some fine art

While it is lovely to be outside enjoying the crisp winter air, sometimes you just need to warm up a bit. Fortunately, London gives you plenty of opportunities to do this while also enjoying some cultural delights. The National Portrait Gallery features temporary exhibitions on Cézanne and the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize, as well as a host of permanent galleries. London’s free art scene doesn’t stop there though. Be sure to check out the Tate Britain, The National Gallery and many others.

Go sightseeing!

It may sound obvious, but just because it’s Christmas time, it doesn’t mean you should ignore the fantastic sights that are here all year round. In fact, with the winter chill in the air and the nights drawing in, the festive period gives London’s premier landmarks an extra glow.

So, remember to wander past Buckingham Palace and the London Eye. Stroll along to Trafalgar Square or the Houses of Parliament. You might find that even if you’ve seen them before, you’ve never appreciated them quite as much as on a cold winter evening.

