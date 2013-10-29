5 secrets to being stylish – words Al Woods

Being stylish is everyone’s goal. Being fashionable is important. Most people ignore that fact and continue holding on to old clothes that they merely wear. Do not be one of those people. You might fail to notice but not being stylish can cost you. Being stylish does not come automatically. You need to do some work.

Below are some tips that will make you look your best.

Shop for versatile clothes

We have all been to weddings. There is one thing that is common about them: people will always go for shopping to get an item for the particular event. One of the mistakes that people make is that they get something they cannot wear to any other occasion. As a result, they end up having a shortage of stylish pieces for other events. It is for this reason that you need to get clothes that you can wear on other occasions. Simple clothes work better in this case. The best part is that they look classy.

Get rid of clothes that do not fit

If your yoga pants do not fit anymore, get rid of them, and buy new ones from ana heart. Avoiding buying clothes that do not fit is equally essential. Wearing clothes that do not fit is the worst fashion mistake you can ever make.

Don’t buy something that does not suit you

Just because denim looks great on your friend does not mean that will be your fate. We all know clothes that do not suit us. However, we tend to ignore that. Being stylish does not mean that you need to always go with the trend. To stay stylish, always go for the clothes that you know suit you.

If you buy something, remember that is a replacement for something else

Bet it is a problem that everyone is struggling with: letting go of things. As much as you may have an attachment with some of your clothes or accessories for one reason or the other, you need to note that they all have an expiry date. Therefore, if you get a new pair of denim pants, it is time to get rid of an older pair.

In no time, you will realize that your wardrobe is clear of anything ancient. That way, you will not be tempted to wear your old sweater to class and sabotage your journey to being stylish.

Going on a one-time extravagant shopping spree will not help

Remember that you should be careful with the clothes that tend to be in trend. You should, therefore, avoid going on shopping sprees and spending a lot of money on buying all the trendy stuff. Why? It will only be a matter of time before your wardrobe is piled with things that are already out of trend. Therefore, take your time when buying clothes and accessories: only buy what you need. That way, you will be able to diversify and end up with stylish pieces.

The tips above will be an excellent place to start.