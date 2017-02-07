5 things you should never put in your fridge

5 things you should never put in your fridge – words Alan Woods

Although many of us treat our fridges as a ‘safe haven’ where we can store all of our food, there are some foods that you should keep away from a refrigerator.

Putting the following foods into the fridge won’t cause you any harm, but it can certainly ruin their appeal.

Bananas



In the UK alone, we eat over five billion bananas every year. Although the decision to refrigerate bananas often comes down to personal preference, the cold temperature in the fridge tends to slow down the ripening process. So, if you add a green banana to your fridge, it will probably stay green for a long time. The reverse of this process is also true – if you have a ripe banana that you want to remain ripe, add it to the fridge. Although the skin could turn brown or black, the fruit inside will stay intact.

Onions



Onions are one of the most versatile foods when it comes to home cooking, but it’s important to keep them away from your fridge. Storing your onions in a refrigerator will lead to them turning mouldy and soft. According to the National Onion Association (which, yes, is a real thing!), you should store your dry bulb onions in a cool, dry, well-ventilated space. If you’re adamant on storing your onions in the fridge, wrap them in paper towels or newspaper before placing them in the refrigerator.

Bread



It’s a common debate; store bread in the fridge, or leave it on the countertop? Keeping your new loaf away from the refrigerator is the most sensible option, as the cold temperature will make your bread tough and chewy. What’s more, the temperature can make your loaf turn stale and harder more quickly than it would do left on the countertop or in a bread bin.

Melons



When it comes to fruits and vegetables, you may be tempted to pop everything in the fridge as soon as you get home from the local market. But contrary to popular belief, there’s no need to place an unopened melon in your fridge – the antioxidant levels will remain the same providing the skin has not been broken into. What’s more, keeping your melons away from the refrigerator will save on some valuable space which you can use for other perishable goods. Sliced melons should be stored in the fridge, but only when they’re wrapped.

There you have it – five products that you should never put in your fridge in your home and commercial fridges. The more information you have about the food in your home, the more sensible you can be with your food storage and refrigerator use. Considering the fact that no food is particularly harmful after having been stored in the fridge, there’s nothing stopping you from chilling all of your produce if space allows.

