How addiction can affect your friends and family – words Alexa Wang

“I am not an addict”. This is what you tell yourself every time that you pop a pill or shoot up cocaine. It is about time that you stopped lying to yourself and admit the truth.

You have become addicted. There is no need to feel sorry for yourself. Addiction may be a complex illness, but it is very treatable.

It is not impossible to overcome addiction and maintain a substance-free lifestyle. When you engage in the use of substances for rewarding effects, you forget all about being happy. You crave immediate satisfaction and when you cannot get your way, you immediately become upset. You need to begin a process of understanding what it takes to change your life.

You may not realize it, but your addiction hurts those around you. Your family and friends are affected by your negative behaviors. Addiction takes a toll on all aspects of your life, so it should not come as a surprise that substance abuse is deeply hurtful to the people in your life. If you still do not believe that your actions affect others, then maybe you should continue reading. In this article, we will outline and explain the ways in which addiction affects those around you. Read on carefully.

The surprising ways addiction affects your friendships

According to researchers at Harvard, friendships promote brain health. Having friends in your life is important because it promotes good mental health. No matter how much their annoy you, your companions accept you for who you are and, most importantly, help you deal with stress and make good lifestyle choices. However, if you continue with your inappropriate behavior, you will most likely lose all the friends that you have got. You end up deceiving and lying to the people that genuinely care about you. Instead of hanging out with them and doing things that you actually like, you choose to get high.

Not only do you have decreased interest in others, but also you have a short temper and lack of patience. You lash out at everyone and are full of rage. It is needless to say that this kind of attitude is completely unacceptable. Your friends may be tolerant, yet it is unreasonable to expect them to put up with this kind of behavior. Before you know it, you will lose all of your friendships. If that were not enough, it will be impossible for you to form new acquaintances. Your suspicious nature will prevent you from making new friends. Basically, you will be all alone.

It is important to act before it is too late. Did you not know that Ibogaine is great when it comes to treating addiction? Yes, this psychoactive substance interacts with the receptors in the brain and interrupts chemical addiction. If you were curious to know the ibogaine treatment cost, you need to know that it is not expensive at all. Holistic rehab centers offer this kind of therapy, so that is where you should direct your attention. No matter what, do not let addiction destroy your friendships.

Addiction hurts your family relationships

Maybe you are right. You are not an addict. That does not mean though that your taking prescription medication or abusing illegal substances does not upset your family. Your loved ones want nothing but the best for you and it pains them to see how you are throwing your life away. The members of your family try and try to make you kick the habit yet, in spite of all efforts, they do not succeed. It pains them to see that they are not able to wake you up to reality. The more you abuse substances, the more your loved ones fear that you will succumb to mental illness.

What happens is that you separate yourself from your family and do not want to spend time with these people. How do you think that your family feels? Do you not agree that your withdrawal is distressing? It is, just so you know. Your addiction puts the family under a great deal of stress due to the fact that the normal routines are interrupted. This is the awful truth about addiction and mental illness. You have to stop prioritizing drugs over your loved ones. You have disappointed your family long enough. There is no better time like the present to make a change in your life. Prescription medication and illegal substances give you a false sense of reality. You believe that things are better when, in reality, they are not.

Quit addiction and make a positive change in your lifestyle

Addiction can negatively affect your life in so many ways. Your family and friends are directly affected by everything that you do. When you take prescription medication or abuse illegal substances, you are flooding your system with chemicals that affect the way you think and behave. Those surrounding you are the ones that have to pick up the broken pieces. The main problem is that the negative behaviors do not disappear on their own. You need help and you need it right now. You have heard time and time again that addiction is not beneficial. Maybe you just need to hear it one more time.

The vast majority of people who engage in addictive behavior develop an actual addiction. Do not make the situation even more complicated than it already is. Ask for help. As mentioned earlier, Ibogaine is effective in the treatment of dependence. The pharmacological effects of Ibogaine have been documented for s very long time. What is sure is that it has the extraordinary ability to interrupt substance abuse disorders. The results that can be achieved with this kind of therapy are spectacular. There is growing evidence supporting the effectiveness of Ibogaine and who are we to question science. Change your behavior already. What do you have to lose? You have nothing but to gain if you kick the habit. Do not sit back any longer. The damaging situations will completely destroy your life.