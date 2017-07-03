Best of British fashion brands taking the world by storm – words Alexa Wang

From Beatles’ bowl cuts to miniskirts and mods, Britain has always had a strong say in what happens in the realm of fashion. In 2018, things are certainly no different and there are many influential and admired UK brands out there strutting their stuff.

YOU MIGHT KNOW THESE BRITISH FASHION BRANDS BY NOW, BUT MANY IN OTHER COUNTRIES ARE STILL UNAWARE OF THEIR BRILLIANCE. SLOWLY BUT SURELY, THESE COMPANIES ARE CHANGING THAT FACT AND ARE WELL ON THEIR WAY TO WORLDWIDE FAME AND RECOGNITION.

Oliver Sweeney

In 1969, Oliver Sweeney was a 16 year-old boy who loved good shoes and simply wanted everyone else to appreciate them as much as he did – so he became a shoemaker. Focusing primarily on gorgeous, well-built leather shoes for men and women – including an impressive collection of Brogues, Oxfords, and Chelsea boots that are to-die-for – Oliver Sweeney also stocks a solid array of handsome accessories, such as ties, wallets, belts and even umbrellas. What makes OS so impressive and cool, other than the excellent quality of the products, is the care and repair service provided, in addition to the option to actually tattoo your own shoes. This might seem odd, but the results speak for themselves and it’s an excellent way to customise your footwear.

Bremont

Bremont could be considered a relative newbie in the luxury watch game, considering that the brand has only existed since 2002, but the British company is well on track to catching up with some of the most prominent names in the business, like Rolex, Omega, and TAG Heuer. Started by two brothers, Nick and Giles English (extra points for having such a relevant name), Bremont has a strong respect for the heritage of watchmaking and isn’t looking to shake things up too much. Rather, they simply bring that British sense of style and refinement to a craft that the Swiss have dominated for far too long. With their HQ in Henley-on-Thames and stores currently in New York, London, and Hong Kong, Bremont has already made great leaps in such a short time. The prices aren’t too bad either for such a luxury item, and are especially more affordable on Chrono24.

Barbour

You might think that a brand that has been around since 1894 would need no introduction, however, Barbour is definitely seeing a resurgence of late and is still gaining new fans worldwide. Created by John Barbour in the North East of England, the company is most famous for its waxed cotton jackets, which were no doubt inspired by the drizzly parts of the UK. There are of course boots for men and women, as well as other wet weather accessories and its own repair service, but it’s safe to say that it was Barbour Beacon that helped the brand stay relevant in 2018. The new line managed to merge contemporary styles with its own unique heritage to create something youths and millennials alike could totally warm to. With a new megastore in London, it appears as if Barbour will be sticking around for many more years.