The 5 best timeless fashion accessories

words Alexa Wang

Did you know, over 92 million tons of textile waste is generated every single year? While styles evolve and trends come and go, statistics like this can make us think twice about the role of fast fashion. It’s not all doom and gloom though; read on to find out our pick of the best timeless fashion accessories – your secret weapons for adding sophistication to any ensemble!

1. Leather handbag

Despite their low cost and convincing appearance, faux leather handbags are a major culprit in environmental waste, as well as typically only lasting for a couple of uses before splitting or looking sad and worn. Instead of buying several of these cheap environmental disasters, you’re much better off investing in a high-quality leather handbag. Beyond their enduring lifespan and practicality, these timeless classics come with a unique trump card: They will seamlessly transform any outfit into the realm of timeless elegance. When it comes to colour, the choice is yours. Go for black for a staple that will match any outfit, or choose an accent colour that you know will complement the bulk of your wardrobe.

2. Italian scarf

Arguably the quintessential timeless fashion accessory, an Italian scarf adds elegance and sophistication to any outfit. Elevate an all-black ensemble to the sphere of time-honoured chic, or pair with a jacket to add finesse and warmth. Silk is a material that combines opulence and durability, making an Italian scarf a must-have staple in any wardrobe. Pair with a linen shirt and jeans, wear with a simple black dress, or add interest to a knitted sweater. However you choose to style it, an Italian silk scarf will add luxurious flair to your ensemble!

3. Brown leather belt

A well-chosen belt introduces a sense of sophistication to an otherwise mundane outfit. Acting as a focal point, it can cinch the waist of a dress, provide definition to trousers and lend a touch of elegance to a skirt. What’s more, a belt tidies up the overall silhouette, by eliminating any unsightly tucking issues at the waist for a neater look. A brown belt seamlessly complements a range of outfits, from blue denim jeans to khaki, and from black trousers or a cream skirt.

4. Chic sunglasses

Have you ever marvelled at how celebrities effortlessly pull off that eternally chic look? Often, it’s thanks to a pair of well-chosen sunglasses. As well as their practical perks, these iconic eyewear pieces transform any outfit. Whether you opt for classic aviator frames, retro cat-eye shapes, or timeless wayfarers, sunglasses have a universal appeal that withstands the test of time.

5. A string of pearls

Who can forget Audrey Hepburn’s iconic style in Breakfast at Tiffany’s? Rumour has it, Givenchy saw a run not only on its Hepburn little black dress, but also on triple strand faux pearl necklaces in the aftermath. More than six decades have passed since the film made a splash, but one thing has not changed: A string of pearls is still one of the ultimate ways to add finesse and unmatched grace to any outfit. Go all-out Hepburn and pair your pearls with a classic LBD, or elevate your casual look by draping them over a crisp white shirt or classic sweater.

In the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, it’s easy to be swept away or left bewildered by the latest trends and fads. Instead of trying to keep pace, simply invest in our top timeless fashion accessories. These versatile and indispensable items not only spare the environment, but they also promise to effortlessly endow your outfits with the kind of classic sophistication that never goes out of fashion!