Sophie Spratley’s crafty label Rabbit & latest collection ‘Lovesick’

words Alexa Wang

Sophie Spratley collection Lovesick

I found myself really drawn to the Rabbit label on seeing the latest collection ‘Lovesick’. The clothes are the stuff of fairytales and magic. They are all about craft and wonderful materials which clash and enhance when worn together,

The label is all the work of Sophie Spratley the 25-year-old Graduate of Kingston School of Art. She grew up in a rural town called Marlow on the river Thames. Some of her earliest memories are of climbing tress in the local forest and tending the family allotment as she grew up.

There is a vintage quality to the clothes. They are influenced by different eras of history and imagined tales of yore. Sophie takes her approach from the ideas behind the Arts and Crafts movement that her grandfather studied. She favours techniques powered by the body including screen printing, crochet and domestic knitting. They have a crafted quality to them which is part of the aesthetic but also part fo the ethos behind the label. For AW22 all of rabbit’s knitwear has been handmade by the designer and her assistants, whilst the dresses and bodysuits have been produced by hand at a tiny atelier in the leafy British countryside.

Sustainability is also important as is the sourcing of materials. The textures and feel of the materials are supposed to be a sensual and sensory experience. British Shetland wool. Luxurious silk velvet meets cotton muslin on the empire line hem of the alluring Cidella dress.

Her twisting and telling of fantastical tales continues with her latest collection ‘Lovesick’ where the charm and craft, as always, shines through.

Sophie Spratley Rabbit Lovesickfashion  Sophie Spratley Lovesick Sophie Spratley Rabbit Sophie Spratley crafty label Rabbit

 

Tags:

Extending Roofs LifeExtending Roofs Life
NEXT STORY
Extending Your Roofs Life with These 6 Helpful Tips
timeless fashion accessoriestimeless fashion accessories
PREV STORY
The 5 best timeless fashion accessories

You May Also Like

Dirty Laundry – Greenpeace challenge to sportswear giants

Greenpeace challenges Nike & Adidas to commit to a Toxic Free Future. Greenpeace have ...

author_avatar
admin
Haute Couture: The Polaroids of Cathleen Naundorf

Haute Couture: The Polaroids of Cathleen Naundorf

The photography of Cathleen Naundorf does what all brilliant fashion photography manages to do. ...

author_avatar
admin
fashion brand names

The origin our best known fashion brand names

The origin our best known fashion brand names – words Alexa Wang From the ...

author_avatar
admin
footwear trends

Footwear trends we’ve all tried (and some we’d like to forget)

Footwear trends we’ve all tried (and some we’d like to forget) – words Al ...

author_avatar
admin
fall trends

Best fall trends in menswear

Best fall trends in menswear – words Alexa Wang When it comes to menswear, ...

author_avatar
admin
your shirt

What the colour of your shirt says about you

What the colour of your shirt says about you – Alexa Wang If you’re ...

author_avatar
admin