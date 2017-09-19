Could cannabis supplements help your pets?

When a pet becomes ill, it can be hard to know what to do. Many owners are weary of giving their pet pharmaceuticals and potentially harmful chemicals.

For these people, there are only a limited range of all natural herbal products available for pets that are effective enough to be worth using.

There is a growing awareness of the medical potential offered by cannabis, and extracts and other preparations produced from the raw plant material are now more widely available than other. Not many people realize, however, that these products are equally as effective in treating ailments in pets as they are in their owners.

How Does It Work?

Cannabinoids act on specific cells throughout the brain and body to produce a variety of effects. These cannabinoid cells together form the endocannabinoid system, a system which is involved in regulating a wide range of biological processes. We are only just beginning to understand the extent of the endocannabinoid system and its role in the body.

Over the last several years, our understanding of cannabis has increased dramatically and we now understand how the compounds within the cannabis plant behave in the body and how this action compares with that of the body’s own endocannabinoids. We now know that most of the beneficial effects of cannabis are mediated by a compound called cannabidiol, we also know that when cannabis is heated in order to be smoked much of the CBD is lost. This means that in order to achieve the maximum possible medical benefits, cannabis should be consumed as close to raw as possible. Preparing cannabis for oral ingestion retains the maximum amount of CBD and so is more effective as a health supplement.

What Conditions Can It Help With?

CBD is very effective at treating a number of different conditions. Of most interest is its properties as a painkiller that can be regularly administered without having to worry about issues of addiction and tolerance. Cannabis supplements work not only as painkillers, but specifically painkillers of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) type which makes them useful in treating a number of conditions relating to inflammation. Most NSAID’s, because of the way they work, cause stomach irritation which can lead to stomach ulcers and other problems, cannabis supplements do not have this problem.

Cannabinoid supplements supplements can also act as a protective agent against neurodegeneration and some cancers. If you think cannabis supplements could help your pet then you’ll want to make sure you choose a reputable supplier such as Canna Companion.

Is It Safe?

Very! In fact, one of the biggest selling points of cannabinoids supplements is their very favorable safety profiles; there is no known overdose level for the compounds contained in the cannabis plant. Also, when taken orally, there have been no long term negative health impacts established. This makes them a good choice of supplement for pets.

Cannabis supplements offer a natural and effective way to treat a number of ailments in both people and pets.

